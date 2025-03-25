Next stop for Waymo One: Washington, D.C.

It’s official: Waymo One, the world’s leading fully autonomous ride-hailing service, will be ready for riders in the nation’s capital on the Waymo One app in 2026

It’s official: Waymo One, the world’s leading fully autonomous ride-hailing service, will be ready for riders in the nation’s capital on the Waymo One app in 2026.

We’re laying the groundwork for our fully autonomous ride-hailing service after returning to Washington, D.C. earlier this year, and we’ll continue introducing ourselves to D.C.’s communities and emergency responders over the coming months. We’ll also continue to work closely with policymakers to formalize the regulations needed to operate without a human behind the wheel in the District.

“Waymo One is making fully autonomous driving a reality for millions of people across the U.S.” said Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana. “We’re excited to bring the comfort, consistency, and safety of Waymo One to Washingtonians, those who work and play in the city every day, and the millions of people from around the world who travel to the District every year.”

Growing coast to coast

Today, Waymo One provides more than 200,000 fully autonomous paid trips each week, helping riders run errands, connect with friends and loved ones, and experience San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Austin in a whole new way. We’ll bring this fully autonomous future to riders in Atlanta and Miami next, with Washington, D.C. to follow.

“I’ve experienced firsthand how safely the Waymo Driver operates around pedestrians, cyclists, and other vulnerable road users,” said Governors Highway Safety Association CEO Jonathan Adkins. “Waymo has worked with GHSA and our first responder network as they’ve expanded their service, always putting safety first. As someone who walks to work almost every day, I’m excited to share the road with Waymo in Washington, D.C.”

Waymo is leading the U.S. and the world into the fully autonomous driving future. As we expand our service at home and abroad, our mission remains the same: to be the world’s most trusted driver. Earning trust means putting safety first, and we’re proud of our proven track record of making roads safer over more than 50 million miles of fully autonomous driving. Our collision and insurance data to date continues to show Waymo One is already making a difference in the cities where we currently operate.

