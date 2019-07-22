Get the most out of machine tools with SKF at EMO Hannover

On its stand at EMO, SKF will highlight the key role its innovations can play in helping the machine tools industry to shorten development cycles for its customers and meet their increasing demands for efficiency, productivity and sustainability.

SKF will show its SKF Silent Series bearings that, owing to the optimised design of their cages, run quietly and generate a minimum of heat. Optimised tolerances and new marking specifications allow SKF Silent Series bearings to be matched more easily and mounted more efficiently. While highly effective integral seals prevent the ingress of contaminants and reduce subsequent machine downtime.

The most critical specifications of super-precision bearings can be accessed and viewed easily using commercially available smartphones and tablets, with the SuPB Data Manager from SKF. The user simply scans the Data Matrix code found on the packaging or the bearings themselves to access the relevant data. Now it is also possible to generate and share reports directly from the App.

Offering more precise machining, in less time and with lower operating costs SKF will showcase the power of its new generation of double direction angular contact thrust ball bearings for screw drives. When higher load carrying capacity and rigidity and longer life are required now the double direction bearings in the BEAS and BEAM series can be also supplied as matched sets.

Davide Giordana, Director Machine Tool industry at SKF, says: “We have developed these technologies in close collaboration with our customers and partners across the machine tool value chain. Our innovations are designed to allow machine tool manufacturers to concentrate on what is important: improving the performance of their machines.”

Held in Germany on 16–21 September 2019, EMO Hannover is expected to attract more than 2,200 exhibitors and over 120,000 visitors from the automotive, aerospace, electronics and general machinery industries. SKF will be exhibiting in Hall 8, Stand A22.

SOURCE: SKF