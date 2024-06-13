NewRiver REIT plc and Osprey Charging Network form a new EV rapid charging partnership

NewRiver REIT plc (“NewRiver”) and Osprey Charging Network open their first EV rapid charging site in the heart of Warminster, part of their new partnership

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s largest and leading rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, and leading Real Estate Investment Trust NewRiver REIT plc (“NewRiver”), who own and manage of a portfolio of community shopping centres and conveniently located retail parks across the UK, announce a new partnership, part of NewRiver’s ongoing commitment to its sustainability strategy.

An Osprey Charging facility providing four rapid charge points is open for customers at NewRiver’s Three Horseshoes Walk Shopping Centre in central Warminster, which will improve access to charging in Wiltshire, whilst the wider collaboration will improve the convenience of public EV charging for customers of major retail brands such as M&S Food, Boots and B&M.

The charge points are compatible with every EV on the market today and typically add 100 miles of range in around 35 minutes, making them the ideal choice for a charging up whilst visiting the myriad of shops, cafes and eateries in central Warminster.

Furthermore, the chargers are easy to use and designed with simple payment for all drivers, accepting contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay, the Osprey App and RFID card payments, as well as payments through all major third-party payment methods including fleet cards.

EV charging differentiates retail locations and future-proofs the asset, attracting en-route fleet and private drivers as well as local residents and businesses for the long-term. And with access to charging being one of the greatest barriers to EV adoption, the introduction of more charger locations is critical. Installing reliable chargers at busy shopping areas, where high volumes of existing customers drive each year, gives consumers confidence in choosing electric cars which is why NewRiver’s popular retail destinations are so well-suited.

Osprey cover all costs associated with installing and servicing the rapid charging points while sharing the profits, minimising financial risk.

SOURCE: Osprey Charging