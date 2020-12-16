NewMotion is Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s charging partner for corporate fleet customers in 12 countries

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and NewMotion, a leading European smart charging solutions provider, have today announced a new partnership to support FCA’s business customers’ transition to electric mobility. FCA’s business customers will receive access to NewMotion’s full charging ecosystem – from smart charging infrastructure to back office services to emergency customer care – helping them to achieve a seamless transition to EVs by making charging as easy as possible. The partnership will be rolled out across 12 countries, starting with France, Germany and the UK, followed by the Netherlands, BeLux, Switzerland, Austria and the Nordics countries.

Seamless transition to e-mobility all over Europe

NewMotion was chosen by FCA as the charging partner for its business customers, thanks to its presence across Europe, which offers access to one of the continent’s largest public roaming networks. With the partnership offering FCA’s business customers access to NewMotion’s ecosystem, customers will benefit from carefree installation of EV charge points at the workplace and employee homes, as well as the NewMotion charge card with its access to over 175,000 public charge points in Europe for charging on-the-go. Furthermore, NewMotion will provide end-to-end support from sales intake to handling on-site installation and emergency customer support.

All NewMotion’s charge points in the company’s network will be connected online, offering additional ‘smart’ functionalities. For example, the charging infrastructure allows for automatic distribution of the available power of the grid to reach all connected charge points. This will help FCA’s customers make the most efficient use of the available NewMotion charging infrastructure, and will prevent unnecessary installation of more expensive rapid chargers or needless upgrades of the grid connection. Also, EV charging can be combined with payment functionalities and data insights, meaning employees who drive a company car, but charging at home, will be automatically reimbursed for these costs.

Managing all charging infrastructure smartly

Fleet managers of large businesses will also gain access to Business Hub to monitor, analyse and control all aspects of their NewMotion charging infrastructure from one central, easy-to-use platform. As managing a charging infrastructure across multiple locations can be a complex process, this platform helps FCA business customers configure driver access, monitor usage and control costs.

“The partnership with NewMotion,” explained Roberto Di Stefano, Head of e-Mobility region EMEA at FCA, “is one of the many services that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles offers to its clients, to simplify the life of those who decide to buy an electric or electrified vehicle. These are simple, innovative solutions that can transform any issues business clients may encounter with new types of e-mobility into opportunities.”

“With over 10 years of experience in the industry, we have the expertise and knowledge to support the growing needs of the corporate fleet when making the switch to e-mobility” says Melanie Lane, CEO of NewMotion. “Our ecosystem of smart charging solutions that spans a large number of European countries means business customers who operate internationally or have multiple locations can be sure they can access the same solutions everywhere. We’re looking forward to supporting FCA in their effort to create a seamless EV charging experience for their corporate customers.”

The offering of NewMotion for FCA’s business customers is available in the following 12 countries; Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The partnership will be implemented over the next three years.

SOURCE: NewMotion