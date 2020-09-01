New SUV PEUGEOT 3008: Brighter SUV

The SUV PEUGEOT 3008 is a leader in the compact SUV market, with more than 800,000 vehicles produced since its launch in 2016. It has achieved an outstanding commercial performance in Europe and internationally. The Car Of The Year 2017 award capped off this success.

The PEUGEOT brand is proud to present the new SUV PEUGEOT 3008.

Its inspired new design sets the tone for a new era of modernity with ever more elegance, a redesigned front end, new Full LED rear lights, new body colours and a new “Black Pack” option.

The new SUV PEUGEOT 3008 perfectly embodies the power of choice, an idea that brand holds very dear and it comes with a rechargeable hybrid engine, two or four-wheel drive and petrol or diesel engines, combining driving pleasure and efficiency.

Without compromising on intelligent technologies, the new SUV PEUGEOT 3008 comes with the latest-generation driving aids, as well as a new PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with a new high-quality display headset and a new 10-inch high-definition touch screen.

To complete these extensive experiences, it has the new commercial range structure which was recently introduced on the PEUGEOT 308. This is made up of 3 levels of finishes with, for each of them, an additional set of equipment known as a “pack”.

Depending on the country of sale, the new SUV PEUGEOT 3008 can be purchased on the “PEUGEOT STORE” online sales site, which offers 100% digital purchase, trade-in, financing and delivery options

