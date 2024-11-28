New SUV from Wolfsburg: the Volkswagen Tayron is now rolling off the production line at Volkswagen’s main plant

Employees from across the different manufacturing specialisms accompany the symbolic start of series production on Assembly Line 4

The newest member of the Volkswagen portfolio – the Tayron – was given a grand reception this week when employees from nearly all the different disciplines joined Wolfsburg Plant Manager Uwe Schwartz and Works Council member Jürgen Mahnkopf for the symbolic start of series production.

The SUV all-rounder, which is optionally available with seven seats, is the fourth model to be produced at the Volkswagen Group’s largest plant, alongside the Golf, Tiguan and Touran. To date, more than 48 million cars have been produced in Wolfsburg – more than any other car factory in the world. “Wolfsburg has always been a role model within our production network – and will continue to fulfill this role even in challenging times,” says Christian Vollmer, Board Member for Production and Logistics at the Volkswagen brand and also a member of the extended Group Management Board. “Other locations look to what happens in Wolfsburg. The successful Tayron SoP [Start of Production] sends a strong signal.”

Plant Manager Uwe Schwartz used the SoP to thank colleagues from across the different specialisms that have been involved in the project: “A car launch is always a team effort, involving the entire production team. With the Tayron, many cogs meshed perfectly: from the press shop to body construction, painting, assembly, and vehicle completion.” According to Schwartz, collaborations with other departments, such as Procurement or Technical Development, also worked smoothly. This was the only way it was possible to adhere almost exactly to the long-planned SoP schedule, especially with the challenge of integrating the Tayron into the processes of Assembly Line 4 while Tiguan production was ongoing. “Our colleagues can be proud of this achievement,” adds Schwartz. “In the coming weeks we will do everything we can to ramp up Tayron production successfully.”

Jürgen Mahnkopf, Deputy Chairman of the General and Group Works Council: “The Tayron SoP marks an important milestone for the Wolfsburg site. I am sure that our new SUV will build on the success of its predecessor, the Tiguan Allspace, and make an important contribution to job security. Customers in China are already excited about this car and the Tayron will also find many buyers in Europe. Our colleagues in production have done a great job in challenging conditions. In parallel with the pre-series production of the Tayron, they had to manage the launches of the new Tiguan and the Golf product upgrade. They achieved this together, as a team, and I’d like to thank them on behalf of everyone working at the site.”

The first Tayron to roll off the line this week was an Ultra Violet Metallic example with a 2.0 litre TDI engine and a panoramic roof. Over the coming weeks, show and demonstrator cars for European Volkswagen dealers will be produced in Wolfsburg. The second-largest SUV of the Volkswagen brand in Europe, after the Touareg, will go on display in showrooms from March, with the first cars being delivered to customers shortly after. Customers will soon be able to choose from seven efficient engines, including two next-generation plug-in hybrid drives (eHybrid). These offer electric ranges of more than 100 kilometres and long travelling distances of up to 850 km between fuel stops.

