New Škoda Karoq celebrates motor show premiere at IAA 2017 in Frankfurt

Curtain up for the new ŠKODA KAROQ. The traditional Czech brand presents its new compact SUV at the IAA in Frankfurt. The ŠKODA KAROQ will be making its public debut at the ŠKODA stand in hall 3. A first for ŠKODA: a digital instrument panel. The SUV also comes fully networked with LTE module and ŠKODA Connect. Its emotive and dynamic design with crystalline features characterises the brand’s new SUV design language. ŠKODA will be presenting the SUV alongside a host of new models in hall 3 from 14 to 24 September.

The ŠKODA KAROQ is a sport utility vehicle with character: its emotional and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements showcases ŠKODA’s new design language. The compact SUV measures 4,382 mm in length, 1,841 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height. The long wheelbase of 2,638 millimetres guarantees plenty of room for passengers. The boot has a volume of 521 litres with the rear seats in the default position. Folding the rear seats forward increases the boot capacity to 1,630 litres. ŠKODA has incorporated several ‘Simply Clever’ ideas into the new compact SUV including the virtual pedal, which opens the boot hands-free and the optional VarioFlex back seats. In combination with the VarioFlex rear seat, the storage space is flexible and holds between 479 and 588 litres. The VarioFlex system consists of three separate rear seats that can be individually adjusted and completely removed – the compact SUV is then converted into a van with a maximum load volume of 1,810 litres.

The ŠKODA KAROQ is the most digitalised vehicle in ŠKODA’s model range. This is the first time a fully customisable digital instrument panel has been offered in a ŠKODA. The displays can be personalised and are linked to the infotainment system. The vehicle’s extensive network ensures a comfortable and safe ride for driver and passengers alike. All connectivity solutions serve to improve the flow of information, and enhance the entertainment and safety. The ŠKODA KAROQ offers the latest infotainment systems. All capacitive touch displays feature ŠKODA’s characteristic glass design. ŠKODA KAROQ passengers are always online thanks to the LTE module and WLAN hotspot, to which each passenger’s mobile device can connect.

The new mobile online services of ŠKODA Connect are divided into two categories: the Infotainment Online services provide the information and navigation; the Care Connect services provide assistance in breakdowns and emergencies. For example, the emergency call feature automatically calls for assistance in the event of an accident. Additional online services are available on the ŠKODA Connect app, enabling users to remotely check, configure and find the car via their smartphone.

Intelligent networking between car and smartphone reaches a new level in the ŠKODA KAROQ. The phone box with inductive charging links the smartphone to the roof antenna and simultaneously charges it wirelessly.

The ŠKODA KAROQ also offers new driver assistance systems. Among others, Park Assist, Lane Assist and the traffic jam assistant enhance driving comfort. Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with innovative pedestrian protection and the emergency assistant increase safety on the road. The compact SUV offers a comfortable light concept with full-LED headlights and rear lights, as well as ambient lighting for the interior.

Five engine variants are available, including two petrol engines and three diesel engines with outputs ranging from 85 kW (115 hp) to 140 kW (190 hp). Both petrol engines and two of the diesels are new to the programme. The displacement capacities are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 litres. With the exception of the most powerful diesel, all powertrains can be ordered with a manual 6-speed gearbox or 7-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI with 140 kW (190 hp) comes as standard with 4×4 drive and 7-speed DSG. The new 1.5 TSI offers cylinder deactivation.

The ŠKODA KAROQ chassis sets new standards in its segment, demonstrating its quality even off the beaten track. From the Ambition equipment line up, driving profile selection with the modes Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4×4) is available on request.

