New Škoda Auto Experience Centre in Vietnam welcomes its first visitors

The new centre in Hanoi is a versatile space, functioning as a showroom, a venue for business meetings, and a cultural events hub

Škoda Auto has opened a new Experience Centre in Hanoi. This unique showroom, rolled out in the Czech automaker’s new corporate identity, serves customers during the day and transforms into a cultural centre at night. The opening was attended by Ondřej Černý, Chief Representative of Škoda Auto in Vietnam and Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Chairman of the TC Group. The showroom displays the Karoq and Kodiaq models and is equipped with various digital elements for interactive customer engagement. The brand anticipates significant growth in the dynamic Vietnamese market, with sales potentially reaching over 40,000 units annually after 2030. The carmaker also plans to introduce the India-made Kushaq and Slavia models to its Vietnam portfolio soon.

“Since entering the Vietnamese market in September, we have been working intensively to establish our brand in this dynamic market. We have already opened five showrooms across four cities: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Vinh, and Buon Ma Thuot. The launch of our new Experience Centre marks a significant step forward, allowing customers to explore our brand digitally and interactively. It offers a novel, digital experience of our Karoq and Kodiaq models, including large LED communication wall.” Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing

Synergies between Vietnam and India to be leveraged soon

Škoda Auto is already offering Vietnamese customers the Karoq and Kodiaq models imported from the Czech Republic, and the car manufacturer will soon be expanding its portfolio to include two additional models. This year, the TC Group-owned production line in Quảng Ninh province will be completed, enabling the local assembly of the Kushaq and Slavia models from India. Located in the Viet Hung industrial park near the port of Haiphong, this facility will strategically benefit from sea deliveries from the Parts Expedition Centre in Pune, India. Given the remarkable growth potential in Vietnam within the ASEAN region, Škoda Auto anticipates an annual sales volume exceeding 40,000 vehicles after 2030. Moreover, the capacities of the Viet Hung Industrial Park could be utilised in the future to further increase production and potentially export Škoda models across the ASEAN region.

SOURCE: Škoda