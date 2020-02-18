New shunt resistors feature the industry’s highest rated power in the 5.0mm×2.5mm size

ROHM recently announced the availability of shunt resistors, GMR50 series, delivering industry-leading 4W rated power (at electrode temperature T K =90°C) in the compact 5.0mm×2.5mm (2010 type package) size. It is ideal for current detection in motors and power supply circuits used in automotive systems and industrial equipment.

This new series combines a revised electrode structure with optimized device design that improves heat dissipation to PCB where the resistor is mounted on. The result is a 39% smaller mounting area over conventional 4W rated products. In addition, this new series can sustain against overcurrent loads and deliver stable current detection accuracy even when unexpected loads exceeding the rated power are applied, contributing to improve reliability in system level.

Shunt resistors are widely used in the automotive and industrial markets for current detection. In the automotive sector in particular, increasing functionality are resulting in a greater number of motors and ECUs, but at the same time the mounting area for applications are inherently limited. As a result, high density mounting is increasing, spurring demand for components including compact, power shunt resistors.

To meet these needs, in 2017 ROHM released the GMR100 series. This is power shunt resistors in the 6.4mm×3.2mm (2512 type package) size, which has since been well received in the automotive and industrial equipment markets demanding strict temperature requirements. The GMR50 series introduced this time was developed to meet the demand for further miniaturization and higher power than conventional products. In addition to expanding lineup of shunt resistors, as a comprehensive semiconductor manufacturer, ROHM will continue to strengthen its technical support such as thermal simulations helping automotive and industrial customers and offer unique solutions together with power devices and op amps which is currently being developed.

SOURCE: ROHM