New safety features for Western Star vocational trucks to improve job site safety

Western Star Trucks, a Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) brand, today announced its latest safety features available for its vocational models, Western Star X-Series, 47X and 49X. The new X-Series was developed with safety as a top priority, delivering advanced safety solutions for vocational customers without compromising on operability. Detroit Assurance with Active Brake Assist (ABA5), an automated suite of safety systems, has extended its offering to vocational customers as a standard feature. Owners with 47X and 49X trucks can now benefit from the added safety regardless of powertrain. Additionally, the X-Series will now offer a factory-installed backup alert system, which includes a 7-inch integrated touchscreen display, a backup camera, and a reverse proximity sensor. The backup alert system seamlessly integrates into the cab’s design, enhancing driver comfort, productivity, and safety.

“This is an important milestone in our pursuit of job site safety, as we now offer what should quickly become the new standard in equipment to improve overall operator experience,” said Aaron Scates, vice president of vocational and medium duty market development at DTNA. “The vocational market covers a broad spectrum of applications, and with these added safety features integrated into our cab and chassis from the factory, vocational owners and operators can feel at ease having the additional layer of safety, no matter the job. Whether it be heavy construction, road maintenance, or infrastructure development, the X-Series with Detroit Assurance and the Backup Alert System will offer more safety to our customer’s operations.”

Expansion of Detroit Assurance

Detroit Assurance, a suite of safety systems, actively works to help mitigate or lessen the severity of a collision by detecting and alerting drivers when potential incidents can occur. Previously only available for customers with Detroit engines, now all customers can benefit from these advanced safety features, including those choosing third party engines. Safety features like ABA5, Side Guard Assist (SGA), Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent High-Beam, and Automatic Wipers and Headlamps are considered essential when drivers are departing and arriving to job sites. Detroit Assurance will now be available for all Western Star 47X and 49X customers.

Fully integrated back-up camera

Instead of retrofit solutions, customers will now have two available options for a backup camera installation, opting for either an end-of-frame mounted camera or a fully prepped camera with added harness length that will allow end customers or Truck Equipment Manufacturers (TEMs) to easily relocate the backup camera to align with the body needs. Pairing with the factory backup camera, drivers will be able to have increased visibility of their rearview surroundings through the fully integrated 7-inch touchscreen display, which will support steering wheel controls, hands-free calling, and USB-C and Bluetooth connection. The Interactive Touchscreen Display will also come standard with GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, offering fewer distractions for drivers.

With the introduction of this new passive safety feature, customers will have the convenience to have a fully integrated backup alert system from the factory which will reduce upfit time. All necessary components for proper installation will be provided from the factory, and an optional extension harness can be ordered to accommodate specific body needs. The newest offerings aim to reduce the installation process time by directly mounting or installing in-cab display units to the camera system.

The Backup Alert System: 7-inch Interactive Touchscreen Display and Backup Camera with Proximity Sensor will be available for ordering in spring 2024, with deliveries starting later this year.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck