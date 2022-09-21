New report – High pressure on the transport industry to shift to electric

Road transport is the most prioritized area to reduce CO2 emissions, according to leading e-commerce and manufacturing companies in Europe

A new report carried out by Ipsos and Volvo Trucks shows that companies are willing to pay more for transport suppliers with lower CO2 emissions.

The research company Ipsos has, on behalf of Volvo Trucks, interviewed 100 large e-commerce and manufacturing companies in eight European countries about their demand for fossil fuel free transports in future procurements.

The vast majority of these companies have set targets to reduce their climate footprint. 78% of those interviewed say that they are willing to pay more for a transport supplier with little or no CO2 emissions and 85% are prepared to change transport suppliers if they don´t meet their requirements.

The research also shows a clear connection between their future business opportunities and fossil fuel free transport options. 60% of companies believe they risk losing customers within the next three years if they can’t meet their consumer’s demand for deliveries with little or zero CO2 emissions.

“It’s very positive to see this big push for fossil free truck transports. It means that we will see a massive shift in the industry in the coming years. We believe that electrification will be the key driver towards zero emission road transports and we are proud to already offer fully electric truck alternatives for most assignments. Going electric means more business opportunities”, says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Trucks has set a global target that in 2030, 50% of all new trucks sold will be battery or fuel cell electric. The transition to electric is being led by Europe and North America where targets are even higher. For example, in Europe the ambition currently sits at around 70% for all new trucks sold in 2030.

Facts about the survey

The survey was conducted in June 2022 and included interviews with 100 professionals at senior level, typically responsible for procurement, logistics, supply chain management and/or sustainability.

The countries included in the survey were: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks