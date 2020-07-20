New Production Board Member for Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand

Dr. Christian Vollmer, formerly Executive Vice-President for Production and Logistics of the SEAT brand, has been appointed Production Board Member of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand effective August 1, 2020. In this function, he succeeds Dr. Andreas Tostmann, who has been appointed new CEO of MAN Truck & Bus SE with effect from July 16.

Dr. Christian Vollmer holds a degree and a doctorate in mechanical engineering. He has worked for Volkswagen for 20 years. He started his career in press planning in Wolfsburg in 1999. In 2002, he became assistant to the Production Board Member, before moving to Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava as Head of Production. In 2010, Christian Vollmer transferred to Volkswagen in Shanghai, China as Head of Production. He was appointed Technical Executive Vice-President of SAIC-Volkswagen in Shanghai in 2014. He has been Executive Vice-President for Production and Logistics of SEAT in Martorell, Spain, since 2018.

Dr. Andreas Tostmann holds a degree in industrial engineering. He has worked for the Volkswagen Group for almost 30 years. He started his career with Volkswagen in Group Product Planning at Wolfsburg in 1990. In 1994, he transferred to Volkswagen de México in Puebla, Mexico, where he was responsible for Product Planning Powertrain. In 1995, he assumed responsibility for Technical Project Management with Volkswagen in Wolfsburg. In 1998, Andreas Tostmann became Head of Production at the Salzgitter components plant, where he was appointed Plant Manager in 2001. In 2004, he became Managing Director of Volkswagen of South Africa in Uitenhage, South Africa. He was appointed Chairman of the Board and Board Member for Technology of Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava, Slovakia, in 2007. In 2012, Andreas Tostmann became Executive Vice-President for Production with SEAT in Martorell, Spain. Since 2018, he has been Board Member responsible for Production and Logistics with Volkswagen in Wolfsburg.

SOURCE: Volkswagen