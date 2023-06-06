The New Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit® embodies Peugeot's metamorphosis

The New Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit® embodies Peugeot’s metamorphosis. In an innovative and determined move towards full electrification, the brand is replacing its best-selling 3008 with an all-new electric fastback SUV.

Taking design creativity, driving pleasure and electric performance to a whole new level, the new Peugeot 3008 is the first model to receive the New Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit®.

The new Peugeot 3008 will be revealed in September. From today, Peugeot is showcasing all the innovations of the spectacular New Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit® that demonstrate the metamorphosis of the new 3008.

Next level 3008 for the Peugeot brand’s new outlook.

New Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit ®: A spectacular all-new generation for the future Peugeot 3008.

The new generation of Peugeot i-Cockpit® for the future Peugeot 3008 features an impressive 21-inch high-definition curved panoramic screen floating above the dashboard, a new compact steering wheel and i-Toggles. In a decade of successes and developments, the Peugeot i-Cockpit® has never undergone such a metamorphosis, it really has been taken to the next level!

Allure: An exciting and refined effect on board with a 21-inch high-definition panoramic screen floating above the dashboard.

Excellence: An unprecedented combination of materials and quality of finish, as well as new connected services.

Emotion: A Peugeot i-Cockpit® to enjoy instinctive driving in complete safety and a spacious design for well-being on board.

The ambition of the Peugeot teams is to reinvent fundamental elements, making the New Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit® a unique offer on the market. This is to provide drivers and passengers with ever greater pleasure, safety, comfort and well-being!

Produced for over 10 years with almost 10 million units sold, the different generations of Peugeot i-Cockpit® have included the very latest technologies available: digital instrument cluster, wireless connectivity, voice commands, 3D effects., customisable i-Toggles. etc. Today, Peugeot is taking things to the next level with an all-new i-Cockpit® that transforms the driving experience: The New Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit®

A curved 21-inch high-definition floating panoramic screen that groups together the heads-up display and the central touchscreen.

The Peugeot teams decided to bring together two of the three fundamental elements of the i-Cockpit®: the heads-up display and the large central touch screen. These are now built into a curved panoramic screen made up of a single 21-inch high-definition panel, which extends from the left-hand end of the dashboard to the centre console. Attached by a rear foot that is invisible from the passenger compartment, this panoramic screen really does look like it’s floating above the dashboard. The ‘floating’ effect is accentuated by special LED mood lighting beneath the screen.

This 21-inch panoramic screen is positioned for optimum ergonomics and is slightly curved towards the driver, while remaining perfectly accessible to the passenger on the right-hand side. This digital screen, of exceptional size and quality, combines two key functions of the Peugeot i-Cockpit®:

On the left-hand side of the panoramic screen, the instrument cluster displays all the information relating to driving (speed, power meter, driving aids, energy flow, etc.) above the compact steering wheel.

displays all the information relating to driving (speed, power meter, driving aids, energy flow, etc.) above the compact steering wheel. On the right-hand side of the panoramic screen, in the centre of the dashboard, the touch-screen section is accessible to both driver and passenger. It can be used to control the heating/air conditioning, navigation, media/connectivity systems, etc.

is accessible to both driver and passenger. It can be used to control the heating/air conditioning, navigation, media/connectivity systems, etc. Reinvented architecture and ergonomics

The new Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit® features a novel architecture, with the panoramic screen mounted high up on the dashboard with a fixing system that is invisible from the passenger compartment. This layout improves accessibility to the touchscreen and visibility of the information displayed on the 21-inch panoramic screen.

The central part of the dashboard houses i-Toggles, fully customisable touch-sensitive buttons that can be programmed to provide rapid access to 10 of the user’s favourite functions, whether calling a favourite contact, starting navigation to a frequently used destination, tuning the radio to a favourite station, setting the ideal temperature for the air conditioning, etc.

The centre console is airy and uncluttered to increase the space available for storage and wireless smartphone charging. This has been made possible by moving the automatic gearbox control to the dashboard. This control is now located to the right of the steering wheel, just next to the car’s stop/start button. It is perfectly ergonomic with easy access to the gearbox control and to stop or start the engine in a single intuitive gesture.

A new compact steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls

The compact steering wheel has always been a fundamental element of the Peugeot i-Cockpit® and been extensively reworked to offer even greater driving feel and comfort. It has, of course, retained its compactness, yet features a more modern design: the redesigned central cushion is smaller and ‘isolated’ from the steering wheel spokes to give a levitating effect similar to the panoramic screen on the dashboard.

The controls located on the new compact steering wheel are now “tactile clicking” for optimum user ergonomics: they automatically detect the driver’s fingers but are only activated when pressed, to avoid any wrong moves. The new Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit® introduces two new, slim and elegant controls behind the compact steering wheel.

A high-quality, technological cabin

The 21-inch floating panoramic screen is not the only element that contributes to the spectacular look of the New Peugeot panoramic i-Cockpit®.

The strong appeal and technological character are enhanced by the ambient lighting, which extends across the entire width of the dashboard and door panels.

This lighting is reflected on an elegant genuine aluminium trim. It can be customised in eight different colours.

The fabrics combine magnificently with the aluminium trim to create a unique, high-quality combination of materials.

SOURCE: Stellantis