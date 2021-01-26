New PEUGEOT e-PARTNER, Next Gen small e-van

The PEUGEOT brand has become one of the first manufacturers to offer a full range of electric utility vehicles in Europe and is reaffirming its push in this segment.

Complementing the new PEUGEOT e-EXPERT (International VAN of The Year 2021) and PEUGEOT e-BOXER, PEUGEOT is proud to present the new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER.

Building on its commercial success over the generations, having won numerous awards including the title of International VAN of The Year in 2019, the PEUGEOT PARTNER has been produced in

2,000,000 vehicles and sold in more than 100 countries since its launch in 1996.

As the leader of the European market since its launch in 2018 in the F1 segment (vans), the PEUGEOT PARTNER is now available with a 100% electric engine.

Perfectly embodying the power of choice, the new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER comes with:

a range of up to 275 km in the WLTP cycle (in the process of being approved),

2 lengths (Standard and Long),

2 silhouettes, Vans (up to 3 seats) and Deep Cabins (up to 5 seats),

towing capacity up to 750 kg,

a payload of up to 800 kg,

a loading volume of up to 4.4m³, strictly identical to the internal combustion version.

At ease in all situations and adaptable to all trades with a workspace that makes everyday life easier, on-board technologies such as the PEUGEOT digital i-Cockpit® and a well-executed style, the new PEUGEOT e-PARTNER also allows unrestricted access to town centres.

All the original qualities of the PEUGEOT PARTNER, no compromising and now with zero emissions, this is now possible.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT