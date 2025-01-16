New Peugeot e-3008 : already over 100,000 orders – a commercial success

With over 100,000 orders since its launch, the commercial success of the new Peugeot e-3008 is confirmed, particularly in the 100% electric version which accounts for 22% of sales

With over 100,000 orders since its launch, the commercial success of the new Peugeot e-3008 is confirmed, particularly in the 100% electric version which accounts for 22% of sales. In 2025, the e-3008 Dual Motor AWD version will complete the current Electric range, which already includes a 210 hp version with a 73 kWh battery (529 km WLTP combined cycle range) and a 230 hp Long Range version with its 96,9 kWh battery (701 km WLTP combined cycle range), offering the best electric range of any SUV.

With a more comprehensive product range than ever, featuring hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains renowned for their efficiency and meeting the needs of the widest audience, the Peugeot e-3008 is ready to continue its career and amplify its success in Europe and worldwide.

ALLURE of a fastback SUV with a reinvented and efficient design.

of a fastback SUV with a reinvented and efficient design. EMOTION produced by the next-gen Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® which takes driving pleasure to a whole new level.

produced by the next-gen Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit® which takes driving pleasure to a whole new level. EXCELLENT 100% electric range (up to 701 km) and performance, thanks to the new STLA Medium platform from Stellantis.

With the Peugeot e-3008, French excellence captivates customers all over Europe. Boasting a reinvented fastback SUV design, the spectacular Panoramic i-Cockpit®, benchmark electric performance, and a multi-energy offering, the new Peugeot e-3008, assembled at the Sochaux plant, is confirming its commercial success month after month.

The symbolic milestone of 100,000 orders for the Peugeot e-3008 has just been surpassed after just 6 months on sale across Europe. To date, the top performing markets for the Peugeot e-3008 are France (35,000 cumulative orders), the United Kingdom (25,000 units), and Germany (9,000 units).

Demonstrating Peugeot’s ability to support its customers in the energy transition, the electric mix represents 22% of Peugeot 3008 sales. This figure is higher than the segment average and reaches record levels in certain markets: 37% in the Netherlands, 34% in Belgium, and 31% in the United Kingdom.

Another notable aspect of these first months of commercialisation of the Peugeot e-3008 is the strong demand for the top-of-the-line GT trim, which represents an average of 60% of orders (and even 85% in the United Kingdom), confirming the upward movement of the Peugeot brand.

SOURCE: Stellantis