New Peugeot Boxer Built for Business conversions range takes centre stage at Commercial Vehicle Show

The new PEUGEOT Boxer Built for Business conversions range will make its CV Show debut at the Birmingham NEC on Tuesday 24 April, in the shape of a Boxer Built for Business Low Floor Luton model. This model offers the highest volume body available in the Boxer LCV range with up to 22m3 of load space. The spacious Luton body offers a load floor over 4,000mm long and interior height of 2,500mm, yet still offers a payload of 1,050kg*.

Construction from high-quality GRP panels is the secret of the Low-Floor Luton’s competitive payload, while opting for lightweight body panels can increase this even further by around 120kg. Equipment includes load lock strips along both sides of the interior and an alloy kick strip to protect the front bulkhead from damage. The standard rear closure is a pair of flush-fitting barn doors, with a lightweight roller shutter available as an option.

All models in the Boxer Built for Business range, which includes Tipper, Dropside, Luton, Box and Curtainside body options, as well as the Low-Floor Luton, are based on the PEUGEOT Boxer 335 chassis, powered by the 2.0-litre BlueHDi 160 S&S engine with six-speed manual transmission.

Standard equipment includes air conditioning, an uprated battery and revised dual-leaf rear suspension with anti-roll bar. PEUGEOT Built for Business Conversions conform to either European Whole Vehicle Type Approval or National Small Series Type Approval Regulations and can be ordered from any PEUGEOT Dealer or Business Centre. All models are included in the PEUGEOT Boxer Product guide. A second Boxer panel van will also be on display in L1H1 configuration, the shortest model with low roof.

The Boxer models are joined by others from across the PEUGEOT light CV range. Royal Mail announced that it would take delivery of 100 Partner Electric vans last year and a Partner Electric L2 in Royal Mail livery will be featured on the PEUGEOT CV Show stand. The Partner Electric offers a range of up to 106 miles measured on the NEDC cycle and can be rapid charged to 80 per cent of full battery capacity in 30 minutes, using a dedicated rapid charge point. Regenerative braking also helps to re-charge the batteries and reduce brake wear during day-to-day running. Partner L2 Electric will carry a maximum gross payload of 552kg, whereas the L1 version offers 636kg.

PEUGEOT’S successful Expert van range will be represented by two models at the CV Show; an Expert Compact and Expert Long. Expert Compact is the shortest variant in the Expert van range and the display vehicle is equipped with Grip Control, PEUGEOT’S five-mode traction assist system to enhance traction in challenging conditions without the cost and complexity of four-wheel-drive.

The Expert Long features flagship Professional Plus trim which includes 17-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint, front and rear parking sensors with a rear parking camera, electrically folding and heated door mirrors and PEUGEOT Connect, featuring 3D connected navigation with voice recognition, SOS and Assistance, Teleservices and tri-tuner. The CV Show model is a Crew Van with seating for up to six in the cab, while still featuring a load floor which measures 2,365mm long. The load area is separated from the front compartment by a full height ABS bulkhead behind the second-row seats, equipped with sound and thermal insulation and a polycarbonate window overlooking the load area.

PEUGEOT sister company Free2Move will also be present at the CV show, showcasing their business solutions. All fully compatible with PEUGEOT vehicles, they offer both vehicle funding and maintenance with Free2Move Lease, and launch Free2Move Connect Fleet, a telematics fleet management solution, allowing customers to better control the Total Cost of Mobility of their fleet.

The Peugeot display can be found in Hall 5, on stand 5D40.

*Payload (excluding driver) is calculated including oil, water, lubricants, tools, spare wheel and 90% full fuel tank. When calculating the payload, an average figure for the driver is 75kg (Please note: drivers’ weights will vary). Additional passengers and accessories must be taken into account. It is the operator’s responsibility that the plate weights are not exceeded. Please note: Masses and Dimensions are subject to 8% engineering tolerances.

