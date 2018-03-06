New PEUGEOT 508 First Edition: limited series to be reserved now

PEUGEOT has just revealed the new PEUGEOT 508 at the Geneva Motor Show and offers a preview of an exclusive series launched in limited numbers: the new PEUGEOT 508 First Edition. This offer is available in twelve European countries. Reservations can be made online for the first deliveries starting in October 2018.

The striking sedan named First Edition

The limited series PEUGEOT 508 First Edition was designed with GT finishing, the top-of-the-line of the lion brand. It is available in two colours, Dark Blue and Ultimate Red. The PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is an exclusive version of the new elegant sporty sedan, with its low dynamic silhouette, its combative front face and sharp muscular style.

It has a distinctive exterior with a shiny black-shell front end and with 19″ Augusta alloy hubcaps in two diamond-set hues and a Grey Dust coating. The PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is available with petrol PureTech 225 horsepower engines or Diesel Blue HDi, with 180 horsepower, and eight automatic EAT8 gear selectors.

The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® and its First Edition interior

The interior of the PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is made with zebrano-type wood decorum, Alcantara® trimmings and black leather upholstery with copper stitching lines. This limited version of the striking new brand-name sedan includes the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with a compact driving wheel, an installable head-height digital panel and a 10″ HD capacitive touch screen.

The sporty nature of this vehicle is accentuated in many ways: a perforated full-grain leather steering wheel and satin chrome décor, a black roof liner, Full LED concealed lighting, aluminium pedals and door sills marked First Edition.

The ultra-technological new PEUGEOT sedan

The PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is equipped with the latest technology. It comes with an impressive number of driving aides. Notably, it has Night Vision capability, unprecedented in this market segment, that makes it possible to detect living beings in front of the vehicle at night or with reduced visibility.

Wireless smartphone charging is available, as well as digital radio and the 10″ HD capacitive touch screen, including connected 3D navigation with voice recognition and access to the TomTom® bundle of connected services (real time traffic, petrol prices, parking, weather forecasts, local searches).

The FOCAL® Premium Hi-Fi system, for fine French acoustics

The limited exclusive PEUGEOT 508 First Edition is also equipped with the FOCAL® high-fidelity acoustic system, including ten loudspeakers, and using the exclusive FOCAL® technology to enjoy the pleasure of listening to pure, crystal-clear sound in the vehicle.

In this limited version, PEUGEOT worked in association with FOCAL® in order to offer exclusive wireless earphones, signed by the Peugeot Design Lab, making it possible to continue FOCAL® audio use outside the vehicle.

Reserve your exclusive sedan in this limited series now

A site for reserving online: int.peugeot.com/reservation-new508-first-edition, available starting on 6 March 2018, accessible from all devices, for discovering the PEUGEOT 508 First Edition. Each of the dozen European countries that market this limited version has a corresponding internet reservation site. The PEUGEOT 508 First Edition can therefore be reserved directly online to make a direct purchase or to finance it with a Long Term Lease. Once a client has requested a reservation, he will receive a confirmation email. The order is completed at the point of sale chosen by the customer who will receive his FOCAL® Hi-Fi Premium earphones at his residence.

