New Nissan Qashqai hits 10,000 customer orders in Europe

Nissan's all-new Qashqai crossover is beginning to appear in the showrooms, but customer orders have already exceeded 10,000 in Europe

Nissan’s all-new Qashqai crossover is beginning to appear in the showrooms, but customer orders have already exceeded 10,000 in Europe.

The third generation of Nissan’s iconic crossover was unveiled in February and is now arriving in dealerships across Europe. Thanks to Nissan’s carefully executed pre-launch strategy, consumers have been able to see and learn more about the new Qashqai virtually, allowing them to dive under the skin to understand its all-new platform, advanced electrified powertrain options, plus its revamped comfort, convenience and safety features.

For this new iteration, Nissan has retained the guiding principles that have driven the concept, design and development of the two previous generations of Qashqai: elegant design, enhanced on-board ambience and efficient powertrain, combined with elevated quality and a driving experience from a higher segment. Thanks to the new Alliance CMF-C platform, a showcase of advanced engineering, innovation and advanced technology, the new Qashqai will again raise the bar in the crossover segment and customers will savour those attributes – all in a space efficient package which remains well suited to stress-free navigation of the urban jungle.

“In speaking to these first customers, we have heard consistently how much they love their current Qashqai and are excited to get behind the wheel of the new model. Many of our customers have followed us on their Qashqai journey since the first generation, so this purchase will represent their third or even fourth Qashqai. This is a real vote of confidence in how the Qashqai fits into their daily lives,” said Nicolas Tschann, General Manager, Crossover product marketing.

Like its predecessors, the styling of the new Qashqai was led by the team at Nissan Design Europe, based in central London (UK), while its engineering was led by Nissan Technical Centre Europe, situated in Cranfield, Bedfordshire (UK). It continues to be produced in Nissan’s state-of-the-art UK manufacturing facility in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear.

The first generation of Qashqai was launched in Europe in 2007 and created the Crossover segment overnight. Customers loved its unique combination of robust-looking design with slightly elevated driving position, and its C-segment footprint on the road, as well as its efficient powertrain options. In total, over three million units have been sold in Europe, and over five million globally.

The new Qashqai is powered by 1.3-litre petrol engine, equipped with mild hybrid technology which optimises the car’s efficiency. The 1.3 engine offers two power outputs – 138hp and 156hp – with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or new Xtronic automatic gearbox (156hp only). The 12V mild hybrid system available on new Qashqai provides torque assist, extended idle stop, quick restart and coasting stop [Xtronic only], with improvements to both fuel economy and CO2 output (-4g/km).

Next year, the Qashqai’s powertrain line-up will be expanded with the addition of Nissan’s unique e-POWER system. It comprises a high-output battery and powertrain integrated with a category-leading variable compression ratio 154hp turbocharged petrol engine, power generator, inverter and 140kW electric motor of similar size and power output as found in Nissan’s electric vehicles. It’s a unique solution that combines the enjoyable, seamless linear acceleration which is characteristic of an EV, but without the need for charging.

The unique element of the e-Power is that the petrol engine is used solely to generate electricity, whilst the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor. This means the engine can always run within its optimal range, leading to superior fuel efficiency and lower CO2 emissions compared with a traditional internal combustion engine

The new Qashqai is equipped with the next generation of ProPILOT driver assistance, bringing greater driver support in a wider array of circumstances. Called ProPILOT with Navi-link, the system has been designed to reduce fatigue and stress while driving, while being very intuitive to use. [Only available with Xtronic transmission].

As well as upgraded driver assistance technologies, all occupants will enjoy the increased cabin and trunk space, the elevated ambience of the interior, epitomised by the inclusion of massage seats, driver head-up display, an advanced touch screen and configurable TFT digital “combimeter” for the driver.

“The new Qashqai represents the best of Nissan: outstanding design, innovative but intuitive technology, an efficient and electrified drive – as well as agile and enjoyable. We’re delighted with the early response and 10,000 customer orders has exceeded our expectations by far, reflecting its talents on the road,” Arnaud Charpentier, Vice President, Product Marketing Strategy, Nissan Automotive Europe.

SOURCE: Nissan