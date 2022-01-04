New Nissan Qashqai gets Euro NCAP Best in Class 2021 award

New Nissan Qashqai gets Euro NCAP Best in Class Award in the Small Off Road category

One month after achieving a Euro NCAP 5-star rating, the all-new Nissan Qashqai receives the Best in Class 2021 Award in the Small Off-Road category from the independent European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP).

Each year, Euro NCAP publishes the list of those cars that have performed best in their respective categories, showing which models have performed better than their competitors.This award is given on the overall basis of Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian and Safety Assist. The weighted sum of scores in those categories determines the Best in Class winner.

Euro NCAP scored the new Qashqai 91% for both adult and child occupant protection, placing it among the best of its competitive group. This exceptional performance reflects the advanced reinforced structure of the new Qashqai’s CMF-C platform, built with ultra-high-strength steel in key areas to improve rigidity while allowing the force of an impact to be absorbed and reduced before reaching the passenger safety cell. The addition of a central airbag – a first for Nissan in Europe – to prevent the collision of heads between the driver and front seat passenger in the event of a side impact helped Qashqai to score a maximum 16 points in the lateral impact test.

A near maximum score of 23.8 out of a possible 24 was achieved for child occupant protection and a maximum 12 points was achieved for the child restraint seat installation check.

70% score for vulnerable road users’ protection

Qashqai achieved a score of 70% on cyclists and pedestrian protection tests. The Nissan Qashqai features several active safety aids, including Intelligent Emergency Braking, which warns the driver and applies the brakes if the car anticipates an impact with a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist. This is standard across the new Qashqai range, not just on the higher grade versions.

Safety assist

Euro NCAP recognises that it is always preferable to prevent accidents in the first place however, and awards points for technology which helps drivers avoid collisions.

The Qashqai also scored exceptionally highly here with a 95% rating, thanks to Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. A comprehensive suite of these intelligent technologies is offered.

A first for Nissan in Europe is the addition of a head-up display, allowing the driver to monitor their speed, navigation directions and the prevailing speed limit without taking their eyes from their road.

The introduction of intelligent headlights, which adjust the shape of the beam to prevent oncoming drivers being dazzled, is another example of new technology on Qashqai which enhances safety.

The model also features Blind Spot Intervention which senses when another vehicle has not been seen by the driver in a neighbouring lane and will actively steer the Qashqai back into lane and away from the danger. Rear Cross Traffic Alert also prevents collisions when reversing out of parking spaces.

The new Qashqai is built on the Alliance CMF-C platform, which features the use of advanced materials and new production techniques which have resulted in a more rigid structure, while the overall body-in-white is 60kg lighter than that of its predecessor.

David Moss, Senior Vice President, Regional Research & Development, Nissan Technical Centre Europe, said: “In developing the new Qashqai, we adopted an approach to consider how technology can better support the driver in situations where there is a high driver workload. The intervention comes in stages, with the first step being information, then a warning and finally intervention, in case the driver does not take a corrective action”.

He added: “From the use of advanced materials, including high-strength steel, in the construction of the vehicle’s body, to the use of passive and active Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology means we can offer a refined, agile drive with enhanced all-round protection. We are really proud of this outstanding result.”

SOURCE: Nissan