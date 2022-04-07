New NIO ET7 electric sedan is factory-equipped with Continental tires

NIO is equipping its new ET7 fully electric sedan for the Chinese market with 19 and 20 inch Continental EcoContact 6 premium tires

NIO is equipping its new ET7 fully electric sedan for the Chinese market with 19 and 20 inch Continental EcoContact 6 premium tires. The electric car start-up has chosen Continental as the exclusive supplier for 19 inch tires.

The EcoContact 6 features high energy efficiency and mileage as well as very good handling and excellent braking performance. Thanks to its low rolling resistance the range of electric vehicles can be extended. A specially developed rubber compound ensures low friction on contact with the road. The tire dissipates less energy, which therefore reduces the rolling resistance. The EcoContact 6 recently proved its energy efficiency in the summer tire test by the German car magazine ‘Auto Zeitung’ (Issue 6/22) in which it came out on top in the rolling resistance test against nine other tires from European, Asian and American manufacturers.

In addition to short braking distances, the EcoContact 6 provides high grip performance on dry and wet roads as well as very good cornering stability even at high speeds. Thanks to the latest compounding technology it has excellent deformation characteristics. The tread profile adapts to the road surface more flexibly and enables a higher mileage for the tire.

Throughout the world, carmakers rely on Continental as a leading tire manufacturer. In Europe, almost every third vehicle comes off the line with Continental tires. Globally, Continental supplies tires to seven of the ten most successful electric vehicle manufacturers ex works.

SOURCE: Continental