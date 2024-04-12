New Lancia Ypsilon showcased at Milan Design Week 2024

Lancia is once again taking part at the Milan Design Week, the most important event of the year for this sector

In its exclusive New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA version, the car will be exhibited throughout the duration of the Milan Design Week 2024, at the BREDAQUARANTA showroom in Via Fatebenefratelli 10, the center of the Fuorisalone.

“Design has always been one of Lancia natural territories and represents one of the pillars of the brand Renaissance. In this journey, characterized by collaboration with Cassina, an Italian excellence in the world of interior design, the interior of the New Lancia Ypsilon becomes a true ‘salotto’ inspired by the welcoming Italian homes. A partnership based on shared values, such as a commitment to research and innovation, respect for past and tradition, as well as attention to environmental issues,” stated Luca Napolitano, Lancia Brand CEO.

Once again also this year, Lancia is taking part at the Milan Design Week, the biggest annual event focused on the world of design, and is playing a leading role. The New Lancia Ypsilon – the model that has taken the brand into the era of electrification – represents the ultimate expression of design, comfort and onboard well-being.

Lancia will be present through the exhibition of the car, in the exclusive launch edition New LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA, at BREDAQUARANTA, a showroom that sells, among others, products signed by Cassina. The store is located on Via Fatebenefratelli, in the historic Brera district, a central and iconic passage point within the Fuorisalone as well.

By taking part, the brand is providing continuity to the link with the event and with the city of Milan in general, major stages in the Lancia Renaissance journey having been held there in recent months. Firstly, the official presentation in February of the New Lancia Ypsilon, in its limited and numbered edition, followed by the inaugural stage of the car tour of Italy, which recently visited the brand first 100 dealers that had the new Corporate Identity ready: a journey of 12,000 km along the full length of the Italian peninsula, which visited 60 cities in 20 regions.

Milan Design Week 2024 takes place from Tuesday 16 to Sunday 21 April and the NEW LANCIA YPSILON EDIZIONE LIMITATA CASSINA will be hosted in the elegant spaces of the BREDAQUARANTA showroom throughout the event. Open from 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m., it will be presented as a real object of design in a classy, sophisticated venue, the best possible showcase for the car ahead of its arrival in Italian dealerships. The exhibition will provide the New Lancia Ypsilon and the brand as a whole with extensive visibility, both nationally and internationally, during an event that racks up an average of two million visitors from all over the world.

Milan Design Week is the most important moment of the year for the design industry, in which the capital of Lombardy has become a benchmark around the world. With its roots dating back to the 60s and the first Milan Furniture Fair, Design Week is acknowledged as the biggest event in the world focused on design, and most of all on furniture. During this period, Milan will be light up with the colors and by the proposals from the various hubs at its Furniture Fair and from the Design Districts.

SOURCE: Stellantis