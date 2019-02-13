New Group Managing Director in the UK in charge of Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands for Groupe PSA

Alison Jones is appointed as Group Managing Director of Peugeot, Citroën, DS in the UK for Groupe PSA effective 1st April.

Alison joins Groupe PSA from Volkswagen Group where she most recently held the position of Managing Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. Alison has held a variety of senior management positions within the Volkswagen Group, including Group Aftersales and Customer Quality Director, and worked her way up through the business in different disciplines, Brands and Group roles including Audi, Volkswagen, SEAT, Skoda and Commercial Vehicles.

Alison will replace Stéphane Le Guével who is promoted to another position in the Group to be announced at a later date.

Maxime Picat, Executive Vice President European Region, said: “I am delighted to welcome Alison Jones to Groupe PSA. Alison’s experience and expertise will be key as we continue the implementation of our Push to Pass strategic plan and tackle the challenges to come. I take this opportunity to thank warmly Stéphane for his five years’ of success at the helm of Groupe PSA in the UK.”

Alison Jones said: “I am delighted to be joining Groupe PSA. They are a progressive organisation in strategic thinking, products, services, and investments, determined to drive improving profitability, growth and customer service. This makes them well placed to both handle the challenges that our industry faces as well as capitalise on the opportunities, and I am excited by that potential and my new role within that.”

SOURCE: Groupe PSA