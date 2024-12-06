New global industry standard: VDA recommendation for a secure material supply across entire value chain

The Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) has published a new global industry standard – with the aim of ensuring the supply of materials across the entire value chain

The Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) has published a new global industry standard – with the aim of ensuring the supply of materials across the entire value chain. The new recommendation “VDA 6.8 Process Audit Supply Chain” describes the methodical approach to auditing and makes it possible to communicate the requirements of logistics across the entire value chain. This allows implementation to be checked, processes to be optimized and risks and costs to be reduced.

In a previously unique cooperation between the areas of logistics and quality, experts from manufacturers, suppliers and logistics service providers have combined the strengths of the existing standards for evaluating processes “GMMOG/LE” and “VDA 6.3” and integrated additional topics – such as information security.

Highlights of the new VDA Volume 6.8 include the consideration of various supply chain elements – from the early project and planning phase through supplier and service provider management and procurement logistics to transport and in-house logistics, and customer management.

By taking the GMMOG/LE questionnaire into account, the starting point has now been set for an active exchange between VDA and Odette/AIAG, including recognition of the respective results.

After publication of the final version, the Quality Management Center at the VDA will offer appropriate training and examinations to qualify future VDA 6.8 auditors.

VDA Managing Director Jürgen Mindel: “For the first time, the VDA QMC is publishing a recommendation on the subject of the value chain – and this already has the potential to set standards worldwide, as Volume 6.3 did this before. Volume 6.8 takes the audit from the factory floor to the road, rail and warehouse. It represents a milestone in terms of robust supply chains, standardization of processes and risk reduction in the value chain.”

The chairman of the Logistics Committee in the VDA, Simon Motter (Management of Volkswagen Group Logistics): “The new volume ‘VDA 6.8 Process Audit Supply Chain’ adequately takes into account the immense importance of smooth supply chain processes for the entire automotive industry. With the overarching industry standard, all process partners are for the first time given a set of rules to align and optimize their logistics processes with the necessary minimum requirements.”

The chairman of the VDA Quality Management Committee, Jason Hoff (Quality Management Mercedes-Benz) is convinced: “If companies actively demand the implementation of the requirements described when awarding contracts through audit results, VDA Volume 6.8 will prevail in a similar way to VDA Volume 6.3 at the time.”

SOURCE: VDA