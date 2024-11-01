New Frontier and Kicks project vehicles send Nissan’s SEMA show display into overdrive

Custom builds reimagine Nissan vehicles for street, sand and off-grid adventures

Nissan brings the thrill to the 2024 SEMA Show with four project builds and an accessory concept that illustrates how Nissan vehicles can be a canvas for four-wheeled excitement.

This year’s project vehicles highlight how owners might build on the distinctive styling and capability of the refreshed 2025 Frontier pickup and all-new 2025 Kicks crossover to build a unique vehicle that amplifies their personality.

Also making its debut is the Nissan Z Legend accessory package concept, inspired by the popular Z Heritage Edition, which adds another layer of thrill to Nissan’s SEMA presence.

These vehicles will be on display at the Nissan booth #52141 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 5-8. Keep reading for more on each of the SEMA show debuts.

Project Trailgater1

Designed to responsibly bring the fun of tailgating into the great outdoors, Project Trailgater is built in partnership with PowerNation TV’s “Music City Trucks.” It is based on a 2025 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X and was revealed to media and content creators in October, before making its public debut at SEMA. Look out for the three-part series of how the truck was built on the PowerNation channel.

The build begins with NISMO Off Road accessories, including a lift kit and high-performance suspension, bed rack, cargo cases, off-road lighting and 17-inch beadlock capable wheels. In addition, Project Trailgater adds almost everything you might need for camping and tailgating outdoors, including two 43-inch weatherproof TVs, powered coolers, grille and even the proverbial kitchen sink.

Learn more about Project Trailgater in the full release and see the build sheet for the complete list of parts included.

Frontier TARMAC concept2

Embodying the spirit of sport and muscle trucks of the past, the TARMAC concept lives on in this one-off street truck, a collaboration between Nissan Motorsports, Nissan Design America and Forsberg Racing.

The TARMAC concept immediately turns heads with its new-for-2025 Afterburn Orange paint, complemented by an indulgence of carbon fiber accents throughout from the aggressive widebody kit, vented hood, roof cap, spoiler, wheels, aero and more.

The TARMAC concept receives a healthy injection of performance thanks to the addition of a Roots-style supercharger, prototype NISMO cold air intake and custom NISMO exhaust system to Frontier’s standard 3.8-liter V6 engine. The result: over 400 horsepower to the wheels.

Keeping that added performance in check is a high-performance big brake kit featuring custom 15-inch floating two-piece rotors and mounts, utilizing the powerful brake calipers from the Nissan Z NISMO. Putting all this power down to the asphalt are carbon-barreled NISMO TARMAC 20-inch wheels wrapped in Yokohama Advan tires and a prototype NISMO high-performance suspension kit with adjustable coilovers.

Learn more about the Frontier TARMAC in the full story and see the build sheet for the complete list of parts included.

Kicks Beach Patrol concept3

Inspired in part by rescue trucks used to patrol beaches, the Kicks Beach Patrol concept builds on the active spirit of the all-new 2025 Kicks. Introduced earlier this year, Kicks offers Intelligent All-Wheel Drive4 for the first time and features best-in-class standard ground clearance5, priming it for adventures beyond the parking lot.

The Kicks Beach Patrol concept builds upon that sure-footed capability with a custom suspension lift, 18-inch NISMO Off Road Ascend wheels wrapped in Yokohama GEOLANDAR off-road tires and additional equipment for a day in the sun, like a shower kit and coolers.

See the Kicks Beach Patrol concept build sheet for the complete list of parts included.

Kicks Urban Shadow concept6

The Kicks Urban Shadow concept takes inspiration from tuner culture, with graphics, wheels and suspension modifications that promote on-road excitement. The build shows the potential for Kicks drivers to modify their vehicles and showcases prototype NISMO parts. Highlights include 18-inch NISMO LM-RS6 wheels, custom coilover suspension enabling a lowered ride height and a NISMO cat-back exhaust system.

See the Kicks Urban Shadow concept build sheet for the complete list of parts included.

Nissan Z Legend accessory package concept

Recreating the throwback look of the limited-run 2024 Z Heritage Edition, the Nissan Z Legend accessory package concept is an unmistakable homage to Z car history. The Legend package adds vintage-look wheels, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, over-fenders and other decals. Easter eggs include an emblem on the C-pillar that showcases seven gears, a nod to the seven generations of the Nissan Z.

See the Nissan Z Legend concept build sheet for the complete list of parts included.

