New Ford Fiesta series on trend for summer

The UK’s top-selling Ford Fiesta range is welcoming the addition of a new highly-specified Trend series on sale this summer.

Forecast to account for one in every four of the 100,000 Fiestas sold in the UK annually, the new Fiesta Trend combines strong exterior styling cues with the most popular interior technology.

Available in three- and five-door bodystyles, Fiesta Trend’s exterior standard features include 16-inch silver and black machined alloy wheels, privacy glass and six metallic body colours plus mesh design front grille with chrome surround and halogen projector headlamps with daytime running lights.

As well as SYNC infotainment and connectivity inside, lane keeping aid, speed limiter, auto head lamps and MyKey also come as standard. MyKey enables top speed, maximum audio volume and other settings to be limited for when the car is driven using the second “MyKey”.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain managing director, said: “Our new Fiesta Trend has stand-out appeal thanks to looks and equipment. It has been designed with our value Fiesta shopper in mind and represents the package of styling and ease of use they require.”

The Fiesta Trend’s powertrain is the 1.1-litre petrol 85PS engine. Trend replaces Zetec as the entry-level series in the Fiesta range at £15,995 with deliveries starting next month. With a £5,000 deposit and 9,000 a year annual mileage, monthly payments on Ford Options are from £120 over four years.

SOURCE: Ford