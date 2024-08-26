New Ford Bronco Sport gets big off-road boost with Sasquatch capability and new technology

· High-performance Sasquatch™ off-road package now available for Bronco Sport Badlands™ and Outer Banks models, built to meet the needs of small SUV shoppers that demand big performance to Go Over Any Type of Terrain

Bronco® Sport – the Bronco of small SUVs – is upgraded for 2025 with increased capability, advanced new technologies and modular, accessory-ready functional updates inside and out, all to help Bronco Sport customers go beyond the edge of the wild and leave the city behind.

From deserts to rocky trails to forested two-tracks that lead to the adventure-filled wilderness, the 2025 Bronco Sport delivers in all the ways that matter to its customers.

“Bronco Sport customers love the outdoors and go off-roading 3.5 times as often as the owners of competitive vehicles, and camping twice as often,” said Matt Simpson, Ford Enthusiast Vehicles general manager. “They want to know they can overcome obstacles that come their way, which drove our designers and engineers to push Bronco Sport to a new level of capability and performance to let our customers do more and have more fun off-road.”

Rally mode engaged with next-level built wild capability

For small SUV customers who take their vehicle to wilder places than the local coffee shop, mall and even remote outdoor recreation destinations, the new Bronco Sport introduces its first-ever Sasquatch off-road package – which became instantly iconic on the larger Ford Bronco to deliver next level off-road capability.

Available for both 1.5-liter Bronco Sport Outer Banks and 2.0-liter Badlands models, high-capability Sasquatch Package deliver even more confident all-terrain driving. Sasquatch capability starts with an ultra-rugged twin-clutch rear-drive unit and locking rear differential included. Previously available only for Bronco Sport Badlands, it’s now available for Bronco Sport Outer Banks customers for the first time.

“There’s a Sasquatch for every Bronco Sport customer who needs that next level of capability and confidence,” said Simpson.

Like Bronco Sasquatch, Sasquatch for Bronco Sport also includes larger tires. Bronco Sport Sasquatch rides on 29-inch 235/65/R17 Goodyear Territory All Terrain tires that are the largest in the class*. Developed specifically for Bronco Sport Sasquatch, the tire was adapted from the Bronco with an open-tread design and reinforced sidewalls to provide traction across a variety of surfaces.

The Bronco Sport Badlands and Badlands Sasquatch are especially capable, thanks to a new Rally G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) Mode. Rally Mode delivers more confidence at higher speeds in sand by holding gears longer for increased power on demand, sharpening the throttle response, and increased feedback through the steering. Rally Mode is standard on Bronco Sport Badlands and Badlands Sasquatch, while every Bronco Sport model comes standard with a new Off-Road G.O.A.T. Mode.

In addition to G.O.A.T Modes, Bronco Sport adds class-exclusive* off-road technologies that have been proven out in Bronco and the Raptor family of high-performance off-road vehicles. Trail One-Pedal Drive joins Trail Control and provides more precise and confident behavior while rock crawling. When Trail One-Pedal is engaged, the driver only has to use the accelerator pedal to control the speed of the vehicle. Easing off the accelerator engages the brakes to automatically slow the vehicle and releasing the accelerator completely will bring Bronco Sport to a controlled stop.

The 2025 Bronco Sport SUV has an available 360-Degree Camera with class-exclusive Trail View* which activates automatically in Off-Road and Rally G.O.A.T. Modes, functions at high speeds, and shows width-accurate tire overlays. Bronco® Sport Badlands® model and Sasquatch Badlands package offer an available 360-Degree Camera with class-exclusive* Split View that shows the front tires using the cameras under the side-view mirrors.

Included with Sasquatch, new class-exclusive* Bilstein rear shocks with position-sensitive damping and piggyback reservoirs replace Bronco Sport Badlands’ standard monotube off-road dampers. The Bilstein shocks provide a wider range of compression and rebound damping capabilities, to absorb extreme events at higher speeds.

New front and rear springs increase ride height four-tenths of an inch over the current Bronco Sport Badlands, while Bronco Sport Badlands Sasquatch has up to up to 8.3 inches of front suspension travel and 8.7 inches of rear suspension travel. That’s six-tenths of an inch of additional suspension travel compared to the Bronco Sport Badlands.

Bronco Sport Sasquatch matches its upgraded suspension equipment and off-road technology with a standard front brush guard, steel skid plates, and modular, accessory-ready front and rear bumpers with steel bash plates as the first point of contact. Four recovery points – two cast accessory-ready tow hooks in front and a pair of cast D-rings on the rear bumper – are designed to meet Ford’s off-road recovery requirements.

“While other small SUVs simply look rugged, Bronco Sport is engineered rugged from the inside out and top to bottom,” said Eddie Khan, Bronco Sport Vehicle Engineering manager. “Bronco Sport has earned the right to call itself Built Wild with Sasquatch.”

Bronco Sport Big Bend customers who don’t need the full capability of Sasquatch’s rear drive unit have an off-road option, as well, with the new Black Diamond Off-Road package. Like Sasquatch, it adds four recovery points, up to 2,200 pounds of towing capacity when properly

equipped (2.0-liter Bronco Sports can tow up to 2,700 pounds standard), and additional steel underbody protection.

Tech and safety gear for off-road and everyday driving

Capability and technology come together on the largest center screen in the class*. The Bronco Sport’s standard 13.2-inch center display features the SYNC 4 system with over-the-air software updates. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, so customers no longer need a cord to connect compatible mobile devices to the vehicle.

Like the larger Bronco, the 2025 Bronco Sport is available with an accessory-ready Bring Your Own Device tray. Located behind the center display atop the dash, it includes two easy-to-access USB-C inputs, two of four accessible from the front seats and two of six in the cabin.

The center display is paired to a reconfigurable 12.3-inch digital instrument display that puts the most important information in front of drivers so they can keep their eyes on the off-road. The display includes unique animations inspired by Bronco Raptor that appear when the G.O.A.T. Mode changes.

The 2025 Bronco Sport includes Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ is standard on every trim and includes:

Auto High Beam Headlamps

BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane-Keeping System (includes Lane-Keeping Assist, Lane-Keeping Alert, and Driver Alert)

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (includes Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning, and Dynamic Brake Support)

Rear View Camera w/ Rear Parking Sensors

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane Centering

Evasive Steering Assist

Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 is optional on the Bronco Sport Outer Banks and standard on the Bronco Sport Badlands. It adds:

360-degree Camera (w/ Split View)

Reverse Brake Assist

Speed Sign Recognition

Adventure-ready versatility and the built wild style to match

Bronco Sport stands out with style and design inspired by the original Ford Bronco.

Changes for the 2025 Bronco Sport bring it even closer to its larger Bronco sibling while integrating the modular and accessory-ready elements – via the iconic Bronco Bolts – that are a core pillar of Bronco’s DNA. Marked “Accessory Ready” and featuring the bucking Bronco logo, Bronco Bolts signify parts that owners can replace to suit different purposes.

Both front and rear bumpers are new, adding modular points that owners can fit a range of accessories to, such as brush bars and driving lights or mounts for dune flags.

These functional elements extend to the front fenders. On Outer Banks Sasquatch, Badlands, and Badlands Sasquatch models, new segment-exclusive integrated tie-downs give customers another point for securing a rooftop load and gear. Rated to up to 150 pounds, they stow in the fenders.

“We know that Bronco Sport customers spend more on accessories than any other customer in the segment.” said lead designer Dan Kangas. “With that in mind, we designed the 2025 Bronco Sport to encourage creative customer interaction with modularity and upfit points that make adding new accessories easier than ever.”

The 2025 Bronco Sport’s cabin introduces familiar touches from the larger Bronco, including Bronco Bolts. There are two bolts in the Bring Your Own Device tray, for example, and the new available passenger grab handle on the center console can also be replaced. All versions of Bronco Sport Sasquatch add auxiliary switches, a class-exclusive* feature that enables simpler accessorizing and personalization.

Arriving later this year

The 2025 Bronco Sport Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands will arrive in dealers in November. Bronco Sport Sasquatch will be available during Q1 2025. Pricing for all models will be shared nearer to their respective on-sale dates.

*Class is Non-Premium Sub-Compact Utility. Based on current publicly available information.

**targeted

SOURCE: Ford