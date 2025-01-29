New features for a more efficient and convenient Toyota Prius in 2025

The 2025 Toyota Prius builds on its tradition of innovation and global sales of more than 5.3 million since 1997

The iconic Prius builds on a legacy of innovation and efficiency with its 2025 line-up by introducing new geo-fencing technology and updated standard equipment for all specifications of Toyota’s plug-in hybrid trend-setter.

For more than a quarter of a century, the Prius has made a unique impact on Toyota and the world as the first mass-produced full hybrid vehicle, setting future EV trends and making electrified technology more accessible. Since its 1997 launch, global Prius sales have reached more than 5.3 million units, including 350,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles.

As a pathfinder for new technologies, Prius has consistently pioneered new innovations. Sold exclusively as a plug-in hybrid in Europe, the fifth generation is the cleanest and most efficient Prius ever, as well as possessing the power to surprise with a total system output of 223 DIN hp (164 kW).

With its dual DNA of true electric vehicle driving and the convenience of hybrid, the latest Prius achieves a driving range of up to 86 km (WLTP combined) of near-silent electric driving with no tailpipe emissions, enough for full electric driving on most daily journeys. When driven exclusively on city or urban roads, Prius’ equivalent all-electric range increases to 110 km.

For longer trips, or when charging is not practical, the latest plug-in hybrid technology delivers low-emission power without compromise. On the most efficient grade, fuel consumption is just 0.5 l/100 km, with an ultra-low combined WLTP CO2 emissions rating of 11 g/km – the lowest ever for a Prius.

As the first Toyota to feature upgraded solar charging, the fifth-generation Prius can even charge itself with the equivalent of up to 8.7 km in electric driving range per day.

The 2025 line-up maintains the Prius tradition of innovation and improvement by introducing an intelligent geo-fencing function for enhanced efficiency and convenience, becoming just the second Toyota to feature this system, following the Toyota CH-R.

The geo-fencing system analyses road and traffic conditions via the cloud navigation. This data is combined with ongoing learning of a user’s regular routes and driving style to enable the Prius to maximise battery charge for upcoming low emission zones by automatically switching between hybrid and electric modes. If the route passes through a BEV-mandatory zone, the geo-fencing system ensures sufficient range to do so entirely in EV mode, while if the destination is within a low emission zone, the system automatically retains charge to complete the journey in electric mode.

In addition to the geo-fencing technology, the 2025 Prius line-up includes additional premium features as standard on all grades. An app-based digital key gives up to five users the convenience of accessing and starting the car with their smartphone, while devices can be easily charged via a wireless charger in the front cabin.

As well as new standard features, the 2025 Prius continues to make safety a priority and comes with the latest generation of Toyota’s T-Mate system and Toyota Safety Sense. These include the latest driver assist and accident prevention features alongside systems to enhance safety, ease of use and peace of mind.

The 2025 Toyota Prius is on sale now across Europe.

SOURCE: Toyota