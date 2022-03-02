New E-Ulysse, continuing the FIAT journey towards electrification

FIAT presents the new E-Ulysse, the brand's second all-electric car to follow the New 500

FIAT launches the new E-Ulysse, the full-electric “people mover” that marks the Brand’s return to the Multi-Purpose Vehicle segment in Europe. The namesake of the previous model – produced until 2010, E-Ulysse represents another stage in the journey toward electrification, embarked on by FIAT with the New 500. Fiat E-Ulysse is the ideal vehicle for transportation services such as VIP shuttles and in hospitality.

E-Ulysse: FIAT’s second step into the world of electric

New E-Ulysse enjoys all the advantages of electric traction, such as entry into restricted traffic zones in city centers and silent engines. It also stands out from other MPVs for the dimensions that put it at the top of the segment for compactness, guaranteeing full freedom of movement – E-Ulysse goes everywhere, including all underground parking lots – and great handling. In fact, it drives like a normal car.

Together with the modularity of the interior and its capacity to accommodate up to 8 people, these features make it suitable for transportation services for hotels, taxis and VIP transfers.

New E-Ulysse is the second milestone in the FIAT brand’s journey towards sustainable mobility. This uncompromising decision has resulted in specifications and performance in line with customers’ requirements:

two battery capacities, 50 and 75 kWh, to offer the best solution depending on use

range of up to 330 km in the WLTP cycle, the ideal solution for free movement in the city and out of town, meeting everyone’s mobility needs

top speed of 130 km/h

maximum power of 100 kW (136 hp)

torque of 260 Nm

fitted as standard with 100-kW fast charge system to charge the battery to 80% in just 45 minutes

for charging at home or in public, customers can also buy a three-phase 11-kW Mode 3 cable or a Wallbox by Mopar.

The Italian Art of Hospitality: the “Living room” on 4 wheels

E-Ulysse stands as the paradigm of Italian hospitality as renowned all over the world: the welcome it gives can be seen above all in the configuration of the interior space, analogous to a “Living room”, to bring colleagues or clients into.

Well-being on board

On E-Ulysse makes its debut a new air sanitizing device. This is an innovative, and easy-to-use appliance, in full FIAT style. It can be used in the car and, being portable, it can be brought to other places by the costumer, helping the hygiene inside the cabin and the elimination of majority of bacteria that can enter the passenger compartment.

Furthermore, well-being is also enhanced by the three-zone air conditioning, with separate controls for each (for the driver, front passenger, and rear).

Panoramic sunroof: elegant on the outside, bright on the inside

The panoramic glass sunroof – as standard in the Lounge version – brightens the space and acts as a great way for passengers to see outside. This can be useful for city center tours as well, where the E-Ulysse can have access courtesy of its 100% electric power supply.

Consisting of two panels 40 cm by 1 m each with a total surface area of almost 1 m2, the outside of the large window features an elegant, pleasing line, and offers an incomparable view from the inside. If privacy is required or you need to shelter from the light, both panels can be darkened using a sliding curtain.

Between the two panels is the air conditioning diffuser with its 6 individually adjustable vents and built-in temperature/power control, to ensure ideal comfort throughout the car. Finally, two LED strips guarantee pleasant, relaxing in-car lighting.

Comfort, modularity, and ingenuity

In the Lounge trim level, the new E-Ulysse offers the option of a veritable “living room” on four wheels, with five comfortable seats in the rear, to spend quality time in with your travel companions, as well as making it possible to organize business meetings.

The particularly large seats and reclining armrests guarantee the comfort required. The double folding table can also be slid in between and the second and third rows as an ideal surface for the widest range of activities.

It includes various storage spaces and can even be closed to minimize the footprint, disappearing between the seats.

In both the 7-seater “Living room” variant and the 8-seater Shuttle, all the E-Ulysse’s rear seats are mounted on rails, so they can easily be moved, reclined or even removed, all with a straightforward action.

The interior space can easily be reconfigured based on passenger and luggage transportation requirements: up to 12 configurations of the interior space are available in the 8-seater version, and up to 16 in the 7-seater “Living room” version, divided into 3 rows.

With its infinite options to modulate the space, the E-Ulysse therefore becomes the ideal companion for professionals offering a group transit service, but also for anyone who needs to travel in company, including on leisure journeys such as a break in the mountains or by the sea. There is plenty of space for skis, bikes or surfboards in such cases.

Drive like a car, load like a van

E-Ulysse is a Multi-Purpose Vehicle with the DNA of a car: the starting point is the driving position similar to a car’s, ensuring excellent comfort even on long journeys. The raised position of the seat also ensures optimal visibility on the road, while accessibility continues to be made simple and effortless, by the ergonomic step in the cabin. Plus its strength, the smallest dimensions in the segment (height <1.90 meters, length of 4.95 or 5.3 m in the Long version), to ensure handling and driveability. Finally, road holding, comfort and suspension filtering are guaranteed in all driving conditions, courtesy of the four independent wheel suspensions and variable stiffness springs.

The load volume leads the segment, with trunk capacity of 4,200 liters in the standard version and 4,900 liters in the Long (900 and 1,500 L respectively with all seats occupied). Items up to 3.1 meters long can also be loaded into the standard version, or up to 3.5 m in the Long.

Safety and infotainment

E-Ulysse offers an outstanding level of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), to make it easier for the driver to prevent potential hazards.

The first is Traffic Sign Recognition, which uses the on-board camera to recognize traffic signs, reports them on the display, and alerts the driver of the current speed limit. Lane Departure Warning promptly warns the driver if the vehicle is veering out of its lane, and Side Blind-Spot Alert monitors rear blind spots, sending a light signal to the wing mirror in case the car comes too close to any other vehicles while overtaking. Plus Forward Collision Warning, which uses the video camera to explore the car’s trajectory and warns the driver of any collision hazards with other vehicles or pedestrians. Active Emergency Brake Control autonomously activates the brakes in the event of a collision hazard, while the Rear-view Camera provides a 180° image around the vehicle, to make parking easier. Last but not least, the Electronic Stability Program (ESP) is governed by the Grip Control function, which can be adjusted according to the type of road surface: tarmac, snow, sand or mud.

In terms of infotainment, three levels of built-in radio are available. The top-of-the-range version includes a 7” color touchscreen with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and the Connect Nav service provided by TomTom, with information on traffic, parking lots, gas stations, local weather and Points of Interest.

Trim levels and specifications

The 100% electric E-Ulysse starts off with a wide range of equipment, in particular the 17” alloy wheels, reclining and removable seats, three-zone air conditioning, removable work surfaces, sunshades for the rear seats, and a storage net in the trunk. Also available is a higher level, known as Lounge, which stands out for several top-of-the-range features, including tailgate with electric opening, panoramic sunroof with ambient light, xenon headlights, and leather seats that can be adjusted into a “living room” configuration.

Produced at the Stellantis plant in Hordain, France, orders for the E-Ulysse will open in March in Italy, Germany, France, and Austria. It will be available in dealerships from May.

SOURCE: Stellantis