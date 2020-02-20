New CUPRA Leon charges into the market with electrifying performance

From the design that sets it apart from the competition to its range of high-performance powertrains, the new CUPRA Leon has been developed to become a new reference point in the segment.

The latest addition to the CUPRA range, joining the CUPRA Ateca, follows on from previous generations of Leon and will help grow the brand even further, taking it to new levels of success.

“The Leon CUPRA has been a bestseller, with close to 44,000 units sold in the last generation”, said Wayne Griffiths, CUPRA CEO. “With the launch of the new CUPRA Leon, we will strengthen the CUPRA brand, by giving a new identity to a very emblematic car. The new CUPRA Leon is the KING OF LEONS.”

CUPRA always aims to deliver the ultimate dynamic performance and maintain the brand’s spirit; the new CUPRA Leon brings new levels of desirability and technology to help it meet the needs of an increasingly demanding market.

The new CUPRA Leon is designed, developed and will be produced in Barcelona at the brand’s Martorell facilities.

With two body styles available – five-door and estate – the CUPRA Leon allows customers to choose the vehicle that best fits their lifestyle, without compromising performance, comfort or practicality.

And with high levels of standard equipment including full LED front and rear lamps, rear coast-to-coast lighting, bucket seats, sports suspension, keyless entry and ambient lighting to name just a few, it’s a vehicle that offers great value in the highly competitive segment.

This latest iteration of the high-performance icon will further strengthen the CUPRA brand, offering an outstanding driving experience thanks to its highly advanced range of powertrains, its dynamic chassis technologies, and its elegant mix of sportiness and sophistication in its exterior and interior design. In addition to this impressive offering, the new vehicle also boasts a highly connected, digitalised user experience and the integration of some of the most advanced driver assistance systems available – the new CUPRA Leon has become one of the most appealing propositions the brand has ever offered.

The 2.0 litre TSI petrol engines is available in 245PS, 300PS and 310PS (exclusively available for the estate) power outputs to deliver real on-the-road performance. With an electrified 245PS plug-in hybrid variant also available, performance doesn’t come at an environmental cost in the all-new CUPRA Leon.

The new CUPRA Leon is one of the safest vehicles the brand has ever developed, integrating some of the most advanced driver assistance systems to keep occupants safe whether on the motorway, in the city or simply pulling away from a parking space.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: SEAT