New Citroën C3 Aircross named ‘Best Small Crossover’ in UK car of the year awards 2018

New Citroën C3 Aircross Compact SUV has been crowned the winner in the ‘Best Small Crossover’ category of the UK Car of the Year Awards 2018. Winning this category places the new compact Citroën SUV on the shortlist for the overall UK Car of the Year Award, which will be announced at the end of February.

Having been praised for its unique personality, competitive pricing and overall comfort, New C3 Aircross now goes on to challenge the 13 other category winners for the overall UK Car of the Year Award, which will be announced at the end of February. The UK Car of the Year Awards are designed to highlight the best new cars on sale today, and are aimed specifically at the UK car buying public.

The judging panel is comprised of 27 professional motoring writers that come from all parts of the UK, and includes some of the most respected names in automotive journalism. The UK Car of the Year Awards website http://ukcoty.co.uk/ offers further information, in addition to the media coverage from the different publications that the judges write for, such as BBC Top Gear magazine, Company Car Today and BusinessCar magazine.

Tom Ford (BBC Top Gear magazine) said; “Citroën continues to do what it’s good at: funky, interesting little cars that don’t break the bank. New C3 Aircross is brilliant.”

Paul Barker (Company Car Today) commented; “Characterful and very good value, New C3 Aircross manages to grab attention in the busiest area of the market.”

Debbie Wood (BusinessCar) said; “For me New C3 Aircross wins for its keen pricing and very impressive comfort levels.”

Souad Wrixen, Citroën UK’s Marketing Director, responded; “We’re delighted that New C3 Aircross has won the ‘Best Small Crossover’ category in this year’s UK Car of the Year Awards. This is the second prestigious UK title for our compact SUV since its launch less than three months ago, so it is a great achievement for us. The Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme is an integral part of our brand’s product offensive so it is pleasing to be recognised in this area. Following the recent announcement that New C3 Aircross has earned a five star Euro NCAP safety rating, the future looks bright for this latest addition to the range.”

For more information about New Citroën C3 Aircross, please visit: www.citroen.co.uk

