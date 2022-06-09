New CEO of Porsche Brazil

Peter Vogel will assume the function of CEO of Porsche Brazil as of 1 September 2022

He is currently working as Director Network Development and Customer & Prospect Management (CPM) at Porsche Middle East & Africa FZE and will succeed Andreas Marquardt, who takes on a new role within Porsche AG.

“In Peter Vogel, we have found an acknowledged expert in Porsche’s international sales landscape to lead our efforts in the up-and-coming Brazilian market,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Porsche has exhibited very good growth in Brazil since this subsidiary business was founded in 2015. I am sure that Peter Vogel will provide further valuable momentum – especially when it comes to the important topic of electromobility.”

Vogel has been with Porsche Middle East & Africa since 2015 – initially as Director Sales – before assuming his current role there in February 2020. Before that he spent four years at Porsche China, serving as Vice President Network Management and Development. Vogel was also Director After Sales at Porsche Ibérica between 2008 and 2011.

Strong development of Porsche Brazil

To date, Brazil is the only Latin American market with its own Porsche importer organisation. In the last five years, sales of Porsche Brazil have almost tripled. In 2021, Porsche delivered 3,079 vehicles in Brazil – a 24 per cent jump over the previous year. The two bestselling models were the Porsche 911 (852 units), and the Macan (821 units). A total of 385 Taycan models were delivered to customers; the Taycan Cross Turismo has also been available in Brazil since last year.

SOURCE: Porsche