New BMW 5 Series for the Chinese market celebrates its premiere at the Auto China 2020 in Beijing

Following the market launch of the new BMW 5 Series on many markets worldwide in July 2020, the latest model generation of the successful business sedan will now celebrate its premiere in the version designed for the Chinese market at the Auto China 2020 (26 September to 5 October 2020) in Beijing. In order to meet the special requirements, the versions of the BMW 5 Series destined for the Chinese market feature specific details. In addition to the longer wheelbase, this also includes some high-quality equipment options such as the panoramic sky lounge glass roof or the Fond-Entertainment Professional with two tilt-adjustable touch screens. At the same time, the new BMW 5 Series for China assumes a more distinctive exterior design, many further refined interior details, increased efficiency and the numerous innovations in the areas of driver assist systems, operation and networking which characterise the latest model generation.

Many innovative design and technology features for the young target group.

With around 174,000 units sold in 2019, the BMW 5 Series is the most successful business sedan in China. With dynamically elegant lines, including the more distinctive BMW kidney grille and the newly designed headlights and taillights, the new model generation is now even more attractive. Moreover, there are diverse possibilities for individualisation. For example, the BMW 535Le with a 215 kW/292 bhp plug-in-hybrid drive system (combined fuel consumption: 1.5l/100 km, combined power consumption: 15 kWh/100 km, combined CO 2 fuel-generated emissions: 36 g/km) intended exclusively for the Chinese market will be available, inter alia, with the M Sport Package.

The new BMW 5 Series is also well equipped for the Chinese market in terms of connectivity and operability. In addition to the BMW Operating System 7, which offers numerous operating and networking options, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant – now with new graphic displays, further enhanced voice control and additional functions – and further technical innovations makes a large contribution towards achieving this end.

Chinese customers traditionally attach great importance to comfort aspects.

Because the visual presence and comfort of a vehicle play a predominant role in China, the new BMW 5 Series for the Chinese market features a wheelbase that has been extended by 130 to 3.105 millimetres. As a result, the interior is even more spacious than in the versions with normal wheelbase, with rear-seat passengers benefitting from the extra legroom. In order to further enhance comfort inside the BMW 5 Series, options are available, such as the Sky Lounge panoramic glass sunroof, the rear-seat entertainment system Professional with two tilt-adjustable touch screens as well as ambient lighting offering a choice of eleven light designs. Exclusively for the Chinese market, a comfort rear seat with particularly ergonomic upholstery and comfortable headrests is available.

