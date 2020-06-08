New Ateca 2020: SEAT’s reinvigorated SUV success story is coming

Get ready, SEAT is refreshing its successful Ateca with the introduction of the 2020 version. The revamped vehicle will build on its compact SUV attributes, adding a refreshed and more emotional appearance both inside and outside, a fully connected user experience, improved levels of safety and comfort and increased efficiency.

Since its introduction in 2016, more than 300,000 SEAT Ateca have been sold, a huge accomplishment for the compact SUV, and now the brand is evolving the vehicle to make it even more appealing to customers.

Stay tuned, on the 15th June SEAT will reveal the latest vehicle in its line-up: the new SEAT Ateca 2020.

SOURCE: SEAT