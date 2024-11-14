New 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 to start at $105,900

Arriving at U.S. dealerships this fall, the new coupe offers an engaging dynamic driving experience, agile handling and extensive standard equipment.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 is the new sporty, elegant entry to the AMG GT model portfolio. Arriving at U.S. dealerships this fall, starting from $105,9001, the new coupe offers an engaging dynamic driving experience, agile handling and extensive standard equipment.

The lightweight, Handcrafted AMG 2.0L inline-4 turbo engine in the new AMG GT 43 produces 416 hp and features an electric exhaust gas turbocharger – technology derived from Formula 1™. This enables immediate throttle response across the entire rpm range and acceleration from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Rear-wheel drive and standard AMG sport suspension also support the dynamic driving experience, which is further heightened with the optional AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension with adaptive adjustable damping.

A long wheelbase, short overhangs, long hood and steeply raked rear windshield define the powerful appearance of the AMG GT. Three optional exterior design packages – AMG Night Package, AMG Extended Night Package and AMG Exterior Chrome Package – sharpen the look of the coupe with high-gloss black, dark chrome or silver chrome accents. Customers can also personalize the AMG GT 43 with a variety of exterior paint colors, including six MANUFAKTUR finishes, and optional AMG wheels in 19-, 20- and 21-inch sizes.

The interior features standard 2+2 seating in Nappa leather with AMG sports seats at the front and rear seats with folding backrests. Optional multicontour front seats with massage function can be fitted to enhance comfort on long journeys. MANUFAKTUR Nappa leather upholsteries with diamond quilting are also available. An AMG Performance steering wheel is offered standard in Nappa leather, as well as in optional Nappa leather/microfiber and microfiber/carbon fiber finishes. Six interior trims, including new Open-Pore Grey Birch Wood and Open-Pore Brown Ash Wood, provide additional individualization options.

Standard and Optional Features at a Glance

Standard Feature Highlights Optional Feature Highlights Highlights Include: AMG Sport Suspension

19-inch AMG Wheels

AMG Silver Brake Calipers

AMG Performance Exhaust

AMG Track Pace

DIGITAL LIGHT Headlamps

Nappa Leather Interior Upholstery

Power Heated Front Seats with Memory and Four-Way Power Driver’s Lumbar Support

“+2” Rear Seats with Folding Backrests

AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa Leather with AMG DRIVE UNIT Buttons and Heated Rim

12.3-inch Driver Display and 11.9-inch Central Multimedia Display

Burmester® Surround Sound System

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless Smartphone Charging

Surround View 360° Camera

Blind Spot Assist Highlights Include: AMG Night Package

AMG Extended Night Package

AMG Exterior Chrome Package

Driver Assistance Package

AMG RIDE CONTROL Suspension

20- and 21-inch AMG Wheels

Burmester® High-End 3D Surround Sound System

AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa Leather/Microfiber or Microfiber/Carbon Fiber

Multicontour Front Seats with Massage Function

Ventilated Front Seats

Head-Up Display

