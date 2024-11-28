Nearly 500 units of Geely Auto vehicles successfully delivered to Chancay Port

On November 16, 2024, 483 Geely vehicles successfully arrived at the Peru Chancay Port, making Geely the first automobile brand to deliver vehicles to the port since its opening, also with the highest number of vehicles transported

On November 16, 2024, 483 Geely vehicles successfully arrived at the Peru Chancay Port, making Geely the first automobile brand to deliver vehicles to the port since its opening, also with the highest number of vehicles transported. The inaugural fleet included star models like the Starray and Okavango, marking a significant breakthrough for Geely in the Peruvian and broader South American markets, further solidifying its leading position in the international automotive industry.

Chancay Port is a maritime hub connecting Shanghai with Lima, the capital of Peru. After its opening, the one-way shipping time between China and Peru will be reduced to 23 days, saving more than 20% in logistics costs.

As the pace of intelligence accelerates, cross-sector empowerment has become the new norm and also presents emerging opportunity for every industry. Geely’s inaugural voyage to Chancay Port serves as a successful example of this trend. As South America’s first smart and green port, Chancay Port not only sets an intelligent benchmark for other world-class ports, but also actively enhances shipping efficiency thanks to smart logistics and smart warehousing.

In the field of smart mobility, Geely Auto remains committed to independent innovation. It has developed numerous patents, including intelligent driving, smart vehicle connectivity, and intelligent computing platforms. With its outstanding experience in the intelligent transformation of the automotive industry, Geely is deeply contributing to the advancement of global intelligence.

Peru is a key country for Geely’s strategic expansion in the Latin American market. Currently, Geely has established 23 brand stores in Peru, with an accumulated user base of over 15,000. Since the flagship Starray model was introduced in September this year, it has gained widespread consumer acclaim for its dynamic design language and powerful performance.

Geely Auto has been deeply cultivating the Latin American market for years, continuously integrating into local communities through high-quality products and services as well as localized marketing strategies. Recently, Geely successfully expanded its business footprint in Latin America, entering the new market of Nicaragua.

In Costa Rica, Geely has long been among the top three Chinese brands and is one of the most popular Chinese brands among local consumers. Recently, Geely partnered with the Costa Rican Football Federation, becoming the first Chinese brand to sponsor the Costa Rican national football team. In Panama, Geely’s sales have been steadily growing. From January to October 2024, Geely became the top-selling Chinese brand in the local market and climbed into the top four across all brands. Its flagship model, the Coolray, has consistently ranked among the top three in its segment.

From January to October this year, Geely Auto’s total overseas sales reached 347,000 units,

maintaining rapid growth with a 62% increase compared to the same period last year. With the deepening of China-Latin America cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Geely is poised to seize new opportunities for growth in the Latin American market.

SOURCE: Geely