Navistar Parts Distribution receives major industry award

Carlisle & Co. Honors Navistar Edmonton Parts Distribution Center with First Place Recognition in Top Performing Warehouse Award

Navistar International Corporation announced that its Edmonton Parts Distribution Center (PDC) was named the first-place honoree of the Top Performing Warehouse Award by Carlisle & Co. The annual award recognizes the highest performing parts distribution centers in the automotive and commercial vehicle sectors. Navistar’s PDCs were recognized for their performance relative to their industry peers earning three of the top five positions, including number one, three and four.

“Receiving three of the top five awards, including number one from Carlisle & Co. once more is an honor for our company as it validates our commitment to be the leader in aftermarket parts distribution,” said Josef Kory, senior vice president, Parts, Navistar. “Our first-rate logistics capabilities and distribution centers drive customer uptime by providing them with unrivaled product availability, service and value in the industry.”

In addition to Edmonton’s first place finish, the following Navistar Parts Distribution Centers rounded out the top five:

Third Place: Queretaro, Mexico.

Fourth Place: Las Vegas, NV.

The metrics-driven Top Performing Warehouse Award recognizes warehouses that perform in the top of their class to provide high quality parts availability to their customers in an efficient and productive manner.

