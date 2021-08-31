Navistar launches new electric International® eMV™ Series, now in production and available to order

Navistar announced today the launch of the new fully-electric International® eMV™ Series trucks

Navistar announced today the launch of the new fully-electric International® eMV™ Series trucks. The International eMV is the result of Navistar’s commitment to safe, reliable, zero emissions solutions that improve customer total cost of ownership (TCO) and deliver on value-added business objectives.

The International eMV is designed to tackle everyday use, built to the same rigorous standards as the trusted diesel International MV™ Series truck. With thoughtful design for improved visibility and maneuverability, the eMV is ideal for any straight rail application. It is available in four different wheelbase options – 217″, 236″, 254″ and 272″ – and features the Diamond Logic® electrical system as standard equipment.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to build an all-electric medium-duty vehicle solution that offers our customers all the environmental benefits of a zero emissions vehicle, while delivering the capabilities of a traditional medium-duty truck to help you take care of business,” said Debbie Shust, Vice President Medium-Duty Truck, Navistar. “Rolling off our production lines now, we are proud to offer the International eMV complete with inclusive consultation services provided by our specialized NEXT eMobility Solutions team to ensure seamless integration of electric vehicles into customer fleets.”

Integrated Electric Charging and Battery Life

The new eMV combines Navistar’s decades of medium-duty truck experience with the expertise of its zero emissions team, NEXT eMobility Solutions to deliver a fully integrated electrified powertrain and complete ecosystem solution.

Designed to get the job done right, the eMV’s battery electric motor provides peak power of over 335 horsepower or 250 kilowatts, with continuous power of 215 HP or 160 kW. The eMV has a 210kW capacity high voltage battery that provides a 135-mile range when fully charged. Batteries are packages between the frame rails for additional protection and under warranty for five years or 100,000 miles. The eMV is also equipped with three levels of regenerative braking, allowing the vehicle to collect kinetic energy from braking and store it in the battery for use. To ensure the driver has complete awareness of the eMV’s operational status, a state-of-the-art digital instrument cluster includes information on propulsion and regenerative load, state of charge indicator and regenerative braking indicator.

The International eMV also offers both AC and DC charging capabilities as standard equipment to allow customers to choose the best option for their fleets. The recommended Level 2 AC charging station is suitable for overnight charging and provides roughly 19.2 kW of power. The DC Fast Charge station option provides up to 125 kilowatt hours of power. The Fast Charge station also has the capability to provide multiple power options. At its highest kWh input, it can provide a full charge to the eMV in under two hours.

The impressive design, maneuverability and comfortable drive is supported throughout the entire electric vehicle lifecycle by the International dealer network – the strongest in the industry.

Total Ownership Experience

Navistar recognizes the adoption of zero emissions vehicles is not a one size fits all solution and aims to assist customers in developing an eMobility business model that delivers on business objectives while realizing clean commercial transport.

In addition to the strong dealer network and support that International has always provided, NEXT eMobility Solutions acts as a resource for customers, providing all-inclusive zero emissions education and assistance beginning at buyer consultation and continuing through vehicle end of life. NEXT provides support throughout the entire fleet electrification process including vehicle charging complexities like requirements for proper charging, suitable infrastructure partners, charging installations and collaborations with local power companies to ensure adequate power is available for vehicle charging.

“The entire Navistar team is proud of our progress in eMobility and our thoughtful approach on accelerating the adoption of zero emissions vehicles,” said Gary Horvat, vice president, eMobility. “We are centered around providing a complete ecosystem solution that will allow our customers to seamlessly integrate our EVs into their fleets and are confident the eMV will provide an extremely positive total ownership experience.”

Navistar will have its electric vehicles on display at the 2021 ACT Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center located in Long Beach, California August 30 – September 2. The International eMV Series will be on display in booth 1435 and the IC Bus Electric CE Series will participate in the Ride & Drive Event on Wednesday, September 1.

SOURCE: Navistar