Navistar to announce fiscal 2017 fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, December 19, 2017

The company will host a conference call and present via a live webcast its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, December 19 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern (8:00 a.m. Central). Speakers on the webcast will include Troy Clarke, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Walter Borst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, among other company leaders.

Those who wish to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing: (877) 303-3199. Additionally, the webcast can be accessed through the investor relations page of the company’s website at http://www.navistar.com/navistar/investors/webcasts. Investors are advised to log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to allow sufficient time for downloading any necessary software. The webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately three hours following its conclusion and will remain available for a limited time.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.