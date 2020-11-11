Natural Norway: 125 MAN city buses with biogas drive systems for Bergen

The colourful port city of Bergen is surrounded by mountains, fjords and forests. As of late, 125 city buses of the MAN Lion’s City model have been taking both locals and tourists from A to B in a reliable and environmentally friendly manner. This is down to the fact that the vehicles run on biogas, meaning they fit perfectly into the quiet and natural atmosphere of Norway’s second-largest city.

Bergen is also known as “the heart of the fjords”, and rightly so. After all, the second-largest city in Norway is located between the two largest fjords in the country, Hardangerfjord and Sognefjord. The UNESCO World Heritage City is also surrounded by mountains and forests. “Our buses fit perfectly into this green environment and the natural atmosphere that the port city exudes. After all, the MAN Lion’s City buses that Tide Buss AS has ordered from us will run on biogas,” says Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus. These 125 city buses will service the northern part of Bergen, namely the areas of Åsane, Arna and Osterøy, where Tide Buss took over operation of the bus routes in October 2020. The city’s public transport authority Skyss had put this out to tender.

“We are delighted that one of the largest public transport companies in Norway has put its faith in us,” says Svein Brakstad, Head of Sales Bus at MAN Norway. By operating the vehicles with biogas, Tide Buss is sending out a clear signal in terms of environmental protection – and not for the first time: the company also relies on biogas-powered city buses from MAN in the city of Trondheim. Fuelled with treated biogas, CNG buses can be operated in a virtually carbon-neutral manner, thus providing an alternative, sustainable public transport solution.

The order for Tide Buss in Bergen includes 54 MAN Lion’s City G articulated buses with a length of 18 metres, which are powered by an E2876 LUH gas engine. There is ample space for 49 passengers in the spacious vehicles. The operator also ordered 50 12-metre-long Lion’s City solobuses, which can seat up to 37 passengers, and 21 Lion’s City L LE buses. These 14.7-metre-long low-floor vehicles are powered by a 310 hp (228 kW) E2876 LUH natural gas engine and can seat 49 passengers. All of the vehicles meet the requirements of the Euro-6d emission standard. The extensive array of features and numerous assistance systems provide a high level of comfort and safety. Then there is the well-thought-out driver’s workplace, which provides the driver with the greatest possible support. “The control elements have been designed and positioned in a way that facilitates intuitive operation. Allowing the drivers to focus entirely on the traffic has always been the objective,” says Brakstad.

The vehicles are not the first buses that Tide Buss AS has ordered from MAN Truck & Bus. The collaboration began in 2003 with the delivery of 6 trolley buses. Last year, MAN delivered 84 Lion’s City buses to the Norwegian transport company and these have been taking locals and visitors to Trondheim from A to B in a safe, comfortable and environmentally friendly manner ever since. Just short of 400 vehicles have now been supplied to the company for city and tourist travel purposes.

Norway is not the only country where the desire for green, clean cities is growing despite the scale of road traffic constantly increasing – a real challenge for operators. “New, sustainable mobility concepts and innovative solutions are in demand. We are convinced that city buses powered by natural gas or biogas can make a hugely important contribution to environmentally friendly public transport”, says Rudi Kuchta, who adds: “As we move towards lower emissions in city centres, efficient drives using alternative fuels will be massively important. That is why CNG technology has been an important part of the MAN portfolio of alternative drives in the city bus sector for many years.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus