My Honda+ app to offer simpler subscription options and extend cover to all new hybrid and electric models

MyHonda+ connected car application has been improved and refined to provide a range of comfort, convenience, and security features

Honda has relaunched its advanced connected car application following consultation with Owners and Users. The MyHonda+ app now covers the brand’s full current range of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles – allowing owners to control a wide range of functionality and further integrate their vehicle into their lives.

From July 1st 2024, owners of the Jazz e:HEV, Civic e:HEV, HR-V e:HEV, ZR-V e:HEV and the latest-generation CR-V e:HEV will be able to access the virtual dashboard, remote vehicle operation, location finder, and geo-fencing to ensure peace of mind when leaving the car.

In addition, Honda’s Digital Key will be made available for all models except Jazz, allowing owners to transform their smartphone into a key and safely share vehicle access with up to five additional drivers.

Other features of the revised MyHonda+ app include the ability to send a point of interest to the sat-nav, create favourite routes, plus the use of a smartphone camera when pairing with the vehicle. Revisions to the app also mean more timely and accurate updating of the vehicle status once the ignition is switched off.

All-electric and plug-in hybrid models will gain further functionality, allowing users to remotely schedule vehicle charging to meet their needs, as well as pre-heating or pre-cooling the cabin via the AC system prior to a journey.

Subscription models

Honda has also simplified and streamlined the MyHonda+ subscription process to ensure customers fully understand what services will be available – rolling the previous ‘Core Connectivity’, ‘Safety & Journey’, and ‘Honda Digital Key’ packages into one. This will be available free of charge for three years from the vehicle’s first registration date, followed by a low monthly payment thereafter.

This new structure also allows second and subsequent owners to use the functionality free of charge if the vehicle is purchased within three years from the vehicle’s first registration. Previously, this was only available to the first registered owner of the vehicle.

The updated My Honda+ will be rolled out for all existing and new users from July 1st, 2024. Current owners of the Jazz e:HEV, Civic e:HEV, HR-V e:HEV, ZR-V e:HEV and the latest generation CR-V e:HEV can book an appointment at their local dealer to activate the TCU module within the car, to enable the vehicle to sync with the app. New and prospective owners can also experience the app and trial its new functionality at dealerships.

SOURCE: Honda