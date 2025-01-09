Mustang RTR previews new high-performance choice for EcoBoost fans

First-Ever Mustang RTR expands the Mustang performance portfolio, combining Mustang Dark Horse hardware, RTR styling, and lessons learned from multiple Formula Drift Championships to create the most exciting Mustang EcoBoost ever

Ford today previewed the second new Mustang performance model in two years ahead of the 2025 Detroit Auto Show with a dynamic demonstration of the new Mustang RTR. Driven by Mustang Icon, two-time drift champion, and RTR Vehicles President and Founder, Vaughn Gittin, Jr., the new Mustang RTR is the most exciting enthusiast focused turbocharged Mustang ever.

Drawing on the RTR team’s experience winning multiple Formula Drift championships and sharing performance parts with Mustang Dark Horse – and on the 18-year partnership between Vaughn Gittin Jr., and Ford – Mustang RTR gives customers another thrilling option alongside Mustang GT Performance Package, Mustang Dark Horse, and Mustang GTD. It brings new style and dynamic driving capabilities to Mustang EcoBoost, as hinted at by the demonstration car’s Hyper Lime Brembo brake calipers and pedestal spoiler.

Mustang RTR also represents only the second time in Mustang’s history that Ford has sold a performance model co-created with an outside partner and offered from the factory.

“From Mustang GTD to Mustang Dark Horse to the new Mustang RTR, there’s a high-performance pony for every Mustang fan and customer,” said Jim Baumbick, vice president, Ford Product Development. “The RTR team has so much passion and experience on and off the track that we’ve partnered to develop the most exciting, enthusiast focused EcoBoost Mustang ever.”

In addition to the various motorsport projects and demonstrator vehicles Ford and RTR have collaborated on, RTR previously helped develop Mustang’s class-exclusive available drift brake on current seventh-generation Mustang Performance Packages, which brings even more track-based performance to Mustang with options for every level of driver who wants to smoke some tires and practice their reverse entry cornering on the racetrack.

The production electronic drift brake fuses the rear-wheel-drive drifting capability of Mustang with the visual appeal and functionality of a traditional, mechanical hand brake.

“I’m pumped to have the opportunity to create what we believe is the most exciting turbocharged Mustang ever,” said RTR President and Founder Vaughn Gittin, Jr. “This Mustang RTR is pure accessible fun, with many enhancements, including Mustang Dark Horse components, Mustang EcoBoost’s near-perfect weight distribution, and RTR’s signature styling, it’s ready for drifting, drag racing, back-road cruising, or ripping around an autocross track. The new Mustang RTR is truly Ready to Rock.”

Mustang RTR also opens up the performance aperture to more customers, especially first-time track enthusiasts.

“If it involves driving fast or having fun, Ford is giving Mustang customers the tools to do it,” said Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino. “From Drift Brake to Line Lock to Mustang Unleashed and the new features coming to Mustang RTR, Ford won’t stop innovating with Mustang.”

Mustang RTR will remain on display at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show alongside Mustang GTD Spirit of America, which also made its global debut in the Motor City.

*Before drifting, make sure you are on a track, and have the necessary safety equipment including a certified helmet and approved neck restraint device. Work up to your limit while drifting, do not expect to be an expert right away.

SOURCE: Ford