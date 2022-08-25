Mustang Mach-E order banks re-open; new EPA-est. Range increases on premium; updated pricing and colors

Ford is reopening U.S. order banks Tuesday for the Mustang Mach-E with updated pricing and features as it continues to increase production for the popular all-electric SUV

Ford is reopening U.S. order banks Tuesday for the Mustang Mach-E with updated pricing and features as it continues to increase production for the popular all-electric SUV. Ford’s U.S. electric vehicle sales were up 168.7 percent in July with Mustang Mach-E up 74.1 percent, the second best-selling electric SUV in America.

Starting in the fall, Premium models built with the Extended Range battery will have a targeted EPA-estimated range of 290 miles on all-wheel drive models, up 13 miles.

Ford Co-Pilot360™ Driver Assist Technology is now standard across Mustang Mach-E across the lineup. On Select models, Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving and 360-degree camera are available for a complimentary 90-day trial period for customers to experience the feature before choosing to enable it for a longer duration.

“Adding Ford Co-Pilot360 Driver Assist Technology to the entire Mustang Mach-E line up gives more customers access to services like BlueCruise hands-free driving and future ADAS services through Ford Power-Up software updates,” Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Model e, said. “We’re sharing these changes ahead of re-opening order banks on Tuesday so customers can understand the feature and pricing adjustments around ordering a Mustang Mach-E.”

Available on Premium models with Extended Range Battery and GT Performance Edition is the new Mustang Nite Pony Package, which features high-gloss black 19-inch wheels and a black Pony, black front and rear lower fascia, door cladding, and black mirror caps on the grille to set the Premium apart, while the GT Performance Edition adds 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and black GT badge. Notably, customers can pair any Mustang Mach-E exterior color with the Nite Pony Package.

Customers can choose two new colors from the eight available on Mustang Mach-E – Carbonized Gray Metallic and Vapor Blue Metallic. The two new additions replace Dark Matter Gray Metallic and Iced Blue Silver Metallic.

California Route 1, previously available as either a rear-wheel or electric all-wheel drive option, is now available only as an all-wheel drive option, based on customer demand.

The panoramic fixed-glass roof is now standard on GT and GT Performance Edition, replacing the Black Painted Roof.

Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the Mustang Mach-E due to significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions, and will continue to monitor pricing across the model year. The adjusted MSRP will go into effect for new orders placed starting Tuesday. Customers who have existing, unscheduled 2022 Model Year orders will receive a private offer to convert to a 2023 Model Year.

SOURCE: Ford