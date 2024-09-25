MPG 100: GM employees celebrate the centennial of Milford Proving Ground

More than 7,000 General Motors employees, retirees, and their families gathered at the company’s Milford Proving Ground site in southeastern Michigan Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary of the company’s flagship vehicle testing facility

More than 7,000 General Motors employees, retirees, and their families gathered at the company’s Milford Proving Ground site in southeastern Michigan Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary of the company’s flagship vehicle testing facility.

Rarely open to visitors, Milford covers 4,000 acres and features nearly 150 miles of roads for testing GM vehicles. Guests at the event were offered a self-guided tour of the facility, which includes a 2.9-mile racecourse, steep hills, both paved and dirt roads, and a 67-acre swath of blacktop known as Black Lake. As part of the celebration, GM also displayed hundreds of classic vehicles, including rare models like a 1910 REO Model R and a 1922 Cadillac Type 61 Victoria Coupe.

“The Milford Proving Ground is at the heart of GM’s long history of innovation that has revolutionized the auto industry, from safety technology to Super Cruise – it’s where vehicles get better, and it’s where I started my career as a summer intern working on V6 noise and vibration,” said Mark Reuss, president, General Motors. “Today, we celebrate 100 years of Milford and look forward to its next century of leadership in vehicle testing and development.”

As part of the event, GM created a temporary museum curated by the GM Heritage Center and the GM Proving Ground Retiree Club that included vehicles, artifacts, photos, and historic videos. The collection included memorabilia from the five key periods in Milford’s history:

The Early Years, 1924-1940 Milford Proving Ground opened Sept. 25, 1924, under the leadership of GM President Alfred P. Sloan, Jr. The facility was developed to analyze vehicles under controlled conditions. New vehicle testing methods developed during this period included the evaluation of vehicle speed, handling, fuel economy, durability, brake effort, hill climb, and safety. New crash and rollover tests were developed to evaluate damage to vehicles and enhance passenger protection. Maurice Olley, a GM engineer who was an early pioneer in ride and handling technology, introduced the concept of formal suspension and chassis analysis by studying the human body’s response to vehicle inputs. The War Years, 1941-1946 During the war years, Milford served as a vital part of the “Arsenal of Democracy” as it tested tanks and other vehicles for the U.S. military to ensure they could meet the demands of combat. In that period, the number of employees stationed at Milford jumped from 165 to more than 500 in the first half of 1942. During the war years, GM engineers evaluated more than 680 different military vehicles and drove them over 850,000 miles at Milford.