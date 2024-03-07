Most powerful Acura ever, all-electric 2024 ZDX qualifies for $7,500 U.S. EV Tax Credit; now available to order

All-new, all-electric Acura ZDX Type S produces 544 lb.-ft. of max torque and up to 500 hp1

Acura today released the power ratings for the 2024 ZDX, its highly-anticipated all-electric SUV, and the high-performance ZDX Type S – the most powerful Acura ever. With a performance-tuned dual-motor AWD powertrain, ZDX Type S delivers an exhilarating 500 maximum horsepower and 544 lb.-ft. of maximum torque1 – more than the Acura NSX Type S supercar. ZDX A-Spec buyers can choose between a rear-wheel drive single-motor powertrain with 358 hp and 324 lb.-ft. of max torque1 or a more powerful dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration with 490 hp and 437 lb.-ft. of maximum torque1.

Further improving the competitive position of the ZDX, both the ZDX A-Spec and high-performance ZDX Type S is anticipated to qualify for the Federal $7,500 EV Tax Credit2 (30D) which is applied at the time of purchase. Post-credit, the ZDX A-Spec (RWD) has a starting MSRP3 of $57,000.

Beginning today, interested clients can configure, submit an order and obtain an estimated delivery date of their ZDX through a new, omni-channel digital sales process at acura.com. This custom EV purchase experience ensures a simple, consistent, and intuitive process from home or at an Acura dealership. The highly anticipated ZDX A-Spec and ZDX Type S is expected to arrive at Acura dealerships in the coming months.

Additionally, a new intuitive Acura EV® mobile app, enables Acura ZDX clients to purchase their all-electric ZDX online, track their vehicle’s delivery status and connect with the Acura Concierge on ZDX-related questions via live chat, email or phone.

2024 ZDX Drive Configuration Max Horsepower1 Max

Torque 1 EPA Range Rating4 MSRP3

Before $7,500

Federal Tax Credit A-Spec Single Motor (RWD) 358 324 313 $64,500 A-Spec Dual Motor

(AWD) 490 437 304 $68,500 Type S Dual Motor

(AWD) 500 544 278 $73,500 Type S

Perf. Wheel + Tire Dual Motor

(AWD) 500 544 278 $74,500

Built upon a state-of-the-art electric vehicle platform with a low center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution, the all-electric Acura ZDX delivers on Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance DNA. Type S buyers can also select available high-performance summer tires, packaged with a gloss-black wheel, further increasing the Type S variant’s performance capabilities.

The 2024 Acura ZDX, the performance brand’s first all-electric model, also features cutting edge technology and standard connectivity including Acura’s first integration of Google5 built-in, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ capability. ZDX also is the first Acura model to feature the immersive audio experience of Bang & Olufsen luxury audio, which will expand across the entire Acura lineup with the upcoming 2025 Acura MDX.

Comprehensive Charging Solutions

Acura provides ZDX clients with comprehensive, top-in-class charging solutions both at home and on the road, including access to America’s largest public fast charging networks, Tesla Supercharger stations as well as EVgo and Electrify America (plus their roaming partners). ZDX is equipped with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port and is compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Furthermore, Acura clients will have access to the new IONNA charging network, which anticipates opening its first charging stations in the United States in 2024. A joint venture of seven of the world’s foremost automakers, IONNA targets to establish a minimum of 30,000 high-powered charging stations strategically positioned throughout North America.

Upon the purchase or lease of a new Acura ZDX or ZDX Type S, customers can select one of three charging packages included in the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. Acura offers a combination of public charging credits, charging equipment and an installation credit to fit each buyer’s lifestyle. Customers redeem the installation credit through the Acura Home Electrification (AHE) marketplace where they can access a network of experienced local installers, as well as dedicated support from expert Energy Advisors available to answer questions on installation, rebates, incentives and other home electrification products.

The new Acura EV® mobile app enables ZDX owners to find available charging stations, pay for charging, redeem credits, enroll in subscription plans and access other features at the EVgo and Electrify America stations and those of their roaming partners.

Acura ZDX

Charging Packages Option A Option B Option C Charging Equipment Home Charging Station (Level 2) Portable Charging Kit

(Level 1 and 2) – Installation Credit $500 $250 – EVgo Charging Credit $100 $300 $750 Electrify America Introductory Charging 60kWh 60kWh 60kWh

For More Information on the 2024 ZDX click here.

SOURCE: Acura