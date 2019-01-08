‘Monthly Briefing – January 2019’ published by Automotive World

Monthly Briefing is Automotive World’s exclusive emagazine, featuring the top content from AutomotiveWorld.com. Each issue features Automotive World’s usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with senior executives from the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors.
The January edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Roberto Cortes,Chief Executive, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus
- Trevor Milton,President and Chief Executive, Nikola Motor
- Drew McElroy,Chief Executive, Transfix
- Pasquale Romano,Chief Executive, ChargePoint
- Allen Ko,Chairman, Kymco
- Marta Hall,President, Velodyne LiDAR
- Giordano Sordoni,Chief Operating Officer, Thor Trucks
Also in this issue:
- Focus on mobility unicorns
- The electrification of trucking
- City mobility, Denver-style
- Electric scooters – all grown up?
- Why the auto industry needs 5G
- The GDPR challenge – the race for innovation, the need for data privacy
- Volvo Group makes a CASE for growth
