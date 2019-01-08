Monthly Briefing – January 2019

Monthly Briefing is an online publication that contains all the top content from Automotive World. Each issue features a mix of mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with key stakeholders

   January 8, 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The January edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus
  • Trevor Milton, President and Chief Executive, Nikola Motor
  • Drew McElroy, Chief Executive, Transfix
  • Pasquale Romano, Chief Executive, ChargePoint
  • Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco
  • Marta Hall, President, Velodyne LiDAR
  • Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer, Thor Trucks

Also in this issue:

  • Focus on mobility unicorns
  • The electrification of trucking
  • City mobility, Denver-style
  • Electric scooters – all grown up?
  • Why the auto industry needs 5G
  • The GDPR challenge – the race for innovation, the need for data privacy
  • Volvo Group makes a CASE for growth

We hope you enjoy this issue of Monthly Briefing, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World

