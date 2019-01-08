Monthly Briefing – January 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly
The January edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Roberto Cortes, Chief Executive, Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus
- Trevor Milton, President and Chief Executive, Nikola Motor
- Drew McElroy, Chief Executive, Transfix
- Pasquale Romano, Chief Executive, ChargePoint
- Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco
- Marta Hall, President, Velodyne LiDAR
- Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer, Thor Trucks
Also in this issue:
- Focus on mobility unicorns
- The electrification of trucking
- City mobility, Denver-style
- Electric scooters – all grown up?
- Why the auto industry needs 5G
- The GDPR challenge – the race for innovation, the need for data privacy
- Volvo Group makes a CASE for growth
We hope you enjoy this issue of Monthly Briefing, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com
Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World
…
