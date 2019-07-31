Monazza Khan is appointed regional director, Office of the General Counsel, Ford of Europe, effective Aug. 1, 2019.

In this role, Khan is responsible for Ford legal affairs across Europe. She reports to Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, and John Harris, assistant general counsel, Ford Motor Company.

Previously, Khan served as managing counsel for Ford in the U.K. beginning in 2016. She was responsible for coordinating legal affairs for the U.K. and a number of other European countries, plus the legal aspects of other key business areas, including European distribution issues, reset and redesign, mobility, transactions, business alliances and joint ventures.

Prior to that, Khan held a number of positions in Ford’s European and U.K. legal departments, handling real estate, environmental, HR and commercial matters.

Khan joined Ford in 1995, after seven years in private practice at London law firm Reed Smith Butler.

She earned a Bachelor of Law Honours degree from the University of Birmingham.

SOURCE: Ford