Mobilize geared to tackle mobility in Italy head on

Mobilize, a Renault Group brand, provides flexible mobility and energy services in Europe and abroad

Shared Mobility: offers that go hand in hand

Mobilize Share

In 2021, Italy became the first country in Europe to host the all-electric car-sharing service – Mobilize Share – rolled out in Bergamo with the support of a local dealership.

The service was then launched in fifteen other cities in the north, centre, and south of the country. In Italy, Mobilize Share customers have covered more than 250,000 green kilometres.

The Mobilize Share car-sharing service runs on a closed loop (pick-up and drop-off points are the same), is provided to companies, public agencies, and tourism outfits with an all-electric mobility experience for business or personal travel purposes. All it takes is a single click to book a vehicle via the dedicated ‘Share by Mobilize’ app.

Zity by Mobilize

Zity by Mobilize, is a free-floating car-sharing service (the vehicle can be dropped off anywhere). Roll out of the service continues in Europe, where it started in Madrid, Paris, and Lyon, and is now set to hit the Italian market in 2022.

The two offers go hand in hand: short-term rentals lasting only a few minutes with Zity by Mobilize, up to a few weeks with Mobilize Share. As such, Mobilize provides solutions that cover all sorts of car-sharing uses in a way that adapts to the specific mobility needs of any given city or community.

Making life easier with electricity

Electric vehicles are now part of everyday life and charging solutions play a fundamental role in the uptake and use of electric vehicles.

Getting the right gear

Mobilize Power Solutions serves companies with electric vehicles or fleets that need to install charging infrastructure. The company has been based in Italy since last September and provides a tailor-made service with just on point of contact throughout the process: consultation, design, installation, management of charging infrastructure, and monitoring of vehicle charging flows.

Mobilize Power Solutions, underpinned by Renault Group, a pioneer in electric vehicles, benefits from the Group’s unique expertise built up over more than ten years of experience.

On the road

While it is essential to have the right charging stations at home or at work, it is also important to be able to charge while on the open road.

Mobilize Charge Pass is a service that provides a one-stop-shop for access and payment with Europe’s largest public-access charging network, with more than 260,000 stations in 25 countries. Mobilize Charge Pass makes it easy to locate charging stations and pay for charging with your smartphone, without having to sign up to multiple operators.

Mobilize Share, Charge Pass, Mobilize Power Solutions… are few examples of what Mobilize offers its business and private customers to help them make the leap into the world of electric vehicles, ensuring ease of use and peace of mind.

Our customers no longer see their cars as they did in the past. Facing this evolution of usage, either because of the customer itself, the regulations or the evolution of city policies, Mobilize provides new mobility solutions. Our brand offers a full range of services to facilitate transition to greener mobility. But pain points prevent from changing. Our ambition is to make this transition seamless by offering a one-stop-shop offer, from vehicles to financing, energy services, maintenance, all based on performing technology. Clotilde Delbos, CEO Mobilize

Key Mobilize partners

RCI Bank and Services

Thanks to expertise from RCI Bank and Services, Mobilize provides its customers with flexible mobility offers, such as leasing or use-based financing plans. Mobilize also leverages expertise that RCI Bank and Services has in terms of insurance and fleet management.

As for RCI Bank and Services, also helps Mobilize devise customer journeys that are more digital and help them better adapt ownership costs to how they actually use their vehicle.

The network

One of the strengths of Mobilize, and also what makes the brand unique compared to other mobility players, is the close bond it shares with the network of Renault dealerships.

Throughout Europe and Italy, Mobilize counts on dealerships who play an essential part in rolling out new mobility businesses by offering shared mobility services to private users, companies, and government bodies in their local area, and even establishing themselves as industry standard setters when it comes to the new needs expressed through sustainable mobility.

On April 4th, more than 400 people from the dealership network gathered in Milan for the first Mobilize convention where they were presented with the brand’s line-up of products and services. During the event, they saw the brand’s first vehicles developed by its own in-house engineering and design teams.

Modular, robust, all-electric and designed for intensive use, they are made to live up to the needs expressed by new mobility: chauffeured transport, car-sharing, last-mile delivery, …

Mobilize Limo : a subscription-based service for taxi and chauffeured-transport operators and drivers.

: a subscription-based service for taxi and chauffeured-transport operators and drivers. Mobilize Duo : compact, connected, designed for shared mobility.

: compact, connected, designed for shared mobility. Mobilize Bento : for small goods delivery and transport.

: for small goods delivery and transport. Mobilize Hippo : a modular vehicle designed for last mile delivery.

2022 is an important year for Mobilize in Italy with three main objectives: consolidate and develop the Mobilize Share service, already active in fifteen cities;

launch Zity by Mobilize before the end of the first half of 2022;

help underpin sales of the All-new Megane E-TECH Electric thanks to solutions such as the Mobilize Charge Pass.

SOURCE: Mobilize