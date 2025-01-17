Mobilize and NW partner to create innovative solutions for Renault Group electric vehicle users

Mobilize, the Renault Group brand dedicated to new mobility, and NW, the French leader in electricity storage and the first French unicorn in energy transition, announce the signing of an agreement to create a joint-venture in the field of electric vehicle charging combined with energy storage

The future joint venture aims to reduce charging costs for electric vehicle users while maximizing the use of decarbonized electricity. Through this partnership, Mobilize and NW are committed to implementing innovative solutions to facilitate more sustainable and accessible mobility for all.

The joint-venture will leverage on the complementary strenghts of Mobilize and NW. Mobilize brings its in-depth knowledge of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. Its ambition is to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles by offering charging solutions tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses, whether at home, at work, or on the go.

On the other hand, NW provides its expertise in electricity storage and charging infrastructure, with a global capacity of nearly 1 GWh and recognized expertise in managing the needs of the electricity market.

“At Mobilize, we are committed to playing a key role in the energy transition. This alliance with NW allows us to combine our expertise to offer charging and energy storage solutions that are both innovative and sustainable. Together, we aim to transform the European energy landscape and address the energy challenges of tomorrow,” says Gianluca De Ficchy, CEO of Mobilize.

“For NW, the concept of Industry 4.0, also known as the fourth industrial revolution, represents a new way of organizing production resources. This industry of the future enables the convergence of digital technology and digitalization with products and/or physical world infrastructures. We have the potential to create a unique and innovative offering that will accelerate the use of the ‘watture*’,” explains Jean-Christophe Kerdelhué, founder and President of NW.

*According to Petit Robert 2024, “watture” is a feminine noun referring to a wheel-based vehicle powered by electricity, intended for the terrestrial transport of a few people and their luggage. It is a play on the word ‘voiture’, which means ‘car’ in English.

SOURCE: Renault Group