Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid stars in New York Electrify Expo

Mitsubishi Motors' flagship model, the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, will be featured throughout the all-things-electric festival, which visits Long Island, NY on August 12-13

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) will showcase the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid at the upcoming Electrify Expo event in Long Island, New York. The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid SUV, which has received multiple awards while enjoying rave reviews from media and customers, will be on static display and available for test drives at every Electrify Expo event in 2023. The next opportunity to see and drive the vehicle will be in Long Island, NY at Nassau Coliseum on August 12-13, with subsequent visits to Seattle, Miami, and Austin, Texas.

“Electrify Expo is the perfect venue to introduce the award-winning 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid to customers looking to make an initial move into electrified mobility,” said Mark Chaffin, MMNA President and CEO. “As a leader in electrification, the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid is a logical first step for many consumers motivated by environmental awareness, but who may not be ready to go all-in on battery-only power. The 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid blends the clean and quiet motoring of an electric vehicle with the range and ease of refueling of gasoline. When customers see the exquisite exterior and interior styling coupled with the advanced technology and ease in which the vehicle transitions from the respective powertrains, we are confident they’ll want an Outlander in their driveway.”

Since its launch in December 2022, the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid has been garnering awards and media accolades4 for its interior and exterior styling, driving dynamics, Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC)5 all-wheel drive system, and seamless blend of electric and gasoline drive systems.

From the entry-level 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid ES at $39,8452 to the range-topping 40th Anniversary Edition at $49,9952, Mitsubishi Motors’ seven-passenger flagship model is the best-equipped, most connected vehicle the brand has ever sold in the U.S. All trim levels offer 38 miles of all-electric range, up to 420 miles of overall range3, and SEL and above models are the only mass-market plug-in hybrid EVs with DC fast-charging capability, capable of filling the 20kWh battery pack to 80% capacity in just 38 minutes.

Electrify Expo is the number one electric vehicle festival in North America, attracting more e-curious consumers than any other event in the country. With more than one million square feet of displays, coupled with a robust test-drive component, Electrify Expo provides attendees with a fully immersive experience in the vehicle electrification world with the chance to ‘try before they buy’. For more information on Electrify Expo, www.electrifyexpo.com.

2023 Electrify Expo Schedule

May 18-21 Long Beach Convention Center Long Beach, California June 24-25 Alameda Point San Francisco July 22-23 RFK Stadium Washington, D.C. Aug. 12-13 Nassau Coliseum Long Island, New York Sept. 9-10 Marymoor Park Redmond, Washington Oct. 14-15 Miami Dade Fairgrounds Miami Nov. 10-12 Circuit of Americas Austin, Texas

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors